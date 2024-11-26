South African Police Services members (SAPS) were driving in one of South Africa’s townships when they met an angry man

It is not clear what happened but the guy stood in front of the police van as it moved and he eventually fell and damaged it on the front

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how South African police are not strict with law

An angry gentleman stood in front of a police car and damaged it. The officers let him get away with it.

A man stood in front of a police van and caused damage. Images: @phaconi_water_/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

In a TikTok video uploaded by @phaconi_water_, a police van with two officers is driving in one of South Africa’s townships. However, a man was standing in front of the vehicle, he seemed angry.

The police drove despite the guy standing in front of the car. Eventually, the guy fell and damaged the vehicle and the police did not bother to arrest him even though one could argue that what he had done was a crime.

Man damages police van and gets away with it

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

The video gained over 150k views, with many online users expressing their views. See the comments below:

@Edwinphakiso wrote:

“The police fear him😂.”

@Lesego Tladi156 wondered:

“How will foreigners be afraid of South Africa while we do this to our own police officers.”

@Jozi asked:

“Shouldn't they suppose to arrest him?”

@Khefs was entertained:

“Only in South Africa 🇿🇦.”

@ferrero rondnoir🍫 joked:

“Mzansi is the comedy nation 😂.”

@User25282204135290 commented:

“But such thing shouldn't be posted on media..coz other countries watching.”

@David Rebele said:

“If you ask for the full story this police are on the wrong side that's why they wanted to just get out of this place asap cos if they were not they would not even try push him.”

Man sells Mpesu in a state vehicle

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Venda man who sold Mpesu in a police van.

South African people are not serious. A man hilariously sold a "magic potion" from a police van. In an X video by MDN News, the gentleman is seen inside a police van, hanging by the window as he advertised his business.

The gentleman was not arrested, he was just being a funny hustler. At some point, the officers switched on the siren to give the guy's selling antics a bit of entertaining and attractive energy.

