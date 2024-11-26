“The Police Fear Him”: Angry Man Damages Police Van in Township, Officers Take No Action
- South African Police Services members (SAPS) were driving in one of South Africa’s townships when they met an angry man
- It is not clear what happened but the guy stood in front of the police van as it moved and he eventually fell and damaged it on the front
- The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how South African police are not strict with law
An angry gentleman stood in front of a police car and damaged it. The officers let him get away with it.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @phaconi_water_, a police van with two officers is driving in one of South Africa’s townships. However, a man was standing in front of the vehicle, he seemed angry.
The police drove despite the guy standing in front of the car. Eventually, the guy fell and damaged the vehicle and the police did not bother to arrest him even though one could argue that what he had done was a crime.
Man damages police van and gets away with it
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Mzansi reacts to the video
The video gained over 150k views, with many online users expressing their views. See the comments below:
@Edwinphakiso wrote:
“The police fear him😂.”
@Lesego Tladi156 wondered:
“How will foreigners be afraid of South Africa while we do this to our own police officers.”
@Jozi asked:
“Shouldn't they suppose to arrest him?”
@Khefs was entertained:
“Only in South Africa 🇿🇦.”
@ferrero rondnoir🍫 joked:
“Mzansi is the comedy nation 😂.”
@User25282204135290 commented:
“But such thing shouldn't be posted on media..coz other countries watching.”
@David Rebele said:
“If you ask for the full story this police are on the wrong side that's why they wanted to just get out of this place asap cos if they were not they would not even try push him.”
Man sells Mpesu in a state vehicle
Foreign Nationals Call for Protest at Ramaphosa’s Residence, Mzansi Reacts: “This Man Must Be Arrested”
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Venda man who sold Mpesu in a police van.
South African people are not serious. A man hilariously sold a "magic potion" from a police van. In an X video by MDN News, the gentleman is seen inside a police van, hanging by the window as he advertised his business.
The gentleman was not arrested, he was just being a funny hustler. At some point, the officers switched on the siren to give the guy's selling antics a bit of entertaining and attractive energy.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com