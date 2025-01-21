The South African Police Service has denied claims that illegal miners were not receiving adequate healthcare in prison

One of the illegal miners rescued from the Stilfontein shaft passed away in hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to 88

A total of 32 miners remain in hospital, with police monitoring those in the holding cells to see if they need medical care as well

A total of 32 miners are in hospital under police guard, with SAPS confirming that they are receiving proper healthcare. Image: Linda Givetash/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has refuted claims that illegal miners rescued from a Stilfontein gold mine were not receiving adequate healthcare.

SAPS national Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe made the statement following the death of one of the zama zamas in hospital. According to healthcare officials, he was suffering from gastroenteritis and dehydration.

A total of 32 thirty-two miners, who were rescued from the shaft between 14 January and 16 January 2025, remain in hospital under police guard.

Brigadier defends health care offered to miners

Addressing the latest death, which brings the total number of fatalities to 88 since August 2024, Brigadier Mathe noted that SAPS were working closely with the North West Department of Health to ensure that health care is provided to all the illegal miners.

She explained that SAPS members conduct inspections at police holding cells daily, and those who require medical care are then referred and admitted to a local hospital.

“The narrative that illegal miners are not receiving adequate medical care is thus refuted and devoid of truth,” she said.

Police are hunting for Tiger, a man believed to be one of the kingpins at Stilfontein. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

