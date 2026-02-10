COSATU in KwaZulu-Natal has voiced concern over reports that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wants all new mining activities in the province stopped

The federation said it shares worries about ecological damage but warned that an outright ban could threaten more than 10,000 jobs in the province

COSATU added that it is willing to engage the King to discuss alternative economic plans should mining be phased out

King Misuzulu remarked that he wants to end all mining in Kwazulu-Natal. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images and Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL- The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern following reports that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called for a halt to all new mining activities in the province.

According to media reports, the Zulu monarch, in an interview, stated that mining companies have caused extensive environmental damage and that he would not permit any further mines in KwaZulu-Natal. He further said the government should stop issuing new mining licences.

COSATU responds

In its response, COSATU stated that it shares the King’s concerns about environmental degradation and other social challenges associated with the mining industry. The federation noted that, although mining in KwaZulu-Natal is a relatively small industry, it plays a significant role in sustaining economic activity and creating jobs, supporting more than 10,888 workers in the province.

The federation noted that the provincial economy is still recovering from the impact of Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest and successive destructive floods, and cannot afford further job losses.

“Any sudden policy shift in this sector may deepen unemployment and poverty in a province already battling the economic effects of Covid-19, the July unrest and floods,” COSATU said in a statement.

The union added that it is open to engaging with the King to hear his proposals for alternative economic opportunities should mining be phased out entirely.

"As COSATU, we have had a cordial and historical relationship with the Zulu Kingdom. It is therefore not unreasonable to expect that meaningful engagement with organised labour on such matters affecting our members, particularly jobs and economic sustainability should be possible and welcomed," they said

KwaZulu-Natal hosts several mining operations, with activities, particularly in coal, with coal mines in Northern KZN (Dundee, Newcastle, Utrecht) and various quarrying/sand operations.

Previously, Briefly News reported that COSATU called President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise urgent action on unemployment and the high cost of living in the upcoming State of the Nation Address, saying both issues must be central to government plans this year. The federation emphasised that tackling corruption and strengthening economic growth are crucial to creating jobs and improving living conditions for South Africans. COSATU’s call reflects widespread concern about the country’s persistent joblessness and economic challenges as the nation awaits the SONA.

