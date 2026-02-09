Panyaza Lesufi urged African National Congress members to respect the recent regional conference results

Loyisa Masuku dethroned Dada Morero to become the new regional chairperson of the ANC in Johannesburg

South Africans took to social media to reflect on Lesufi's comments about the reults and respect for the leadership

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi demanded respect for the ANC Johannesburg leadership. Image: Emmanuel Croset

GAUTENG - Panyaza Lesufi has called on African National Congress (ANC) members to respect the outcome of the party's recent regional conference.

The regional conference was held in December 2025 and saw Loyiso Masuku dethrone Dada Morero as regional chairperson.

While the result of the conference has been marred by controversy and allegations of vote rigging, Lesufi, who is the ANC's Gauteng Provincial Task Team Co-convenor, said the outcome of the conference must be respected.

Loyiso Masuku dethroned Dada Morero as the ANC's Regional Chairperson in Johannesburg. Image: @GautengANC

Lesufi warns against disrespecting leadership

Speaking at the party's 114th anniversary celebrations in Soweto on Sunday, 8 February 2026, Lesufi said that any differences within the party must be addressed through the proper channels. He also stressed that the elected leadership had to be given the recognition it deserved.

“If you don’t respect elected leadership, we will attend to you not only today, tomorrow and forever because the leadership must be respected and the leadership must be given the necessary recognition that it needs,” the Gauteng Premier said.

He maintained that no one legally challenged the results of the conference, and there was no dispute over the leadership. The conference had its fair share of critics, especially after the discovery of ballot papers at a house in Pretoria.

South Africans react to Lesufi's comments

Social media users weighed in on Lesufi's comments, sharing their thoughts about the ANC and his calls for respect.

Chris Gilliam said:

“Empty vessels make the most noise .”

Suzanne Bredenkamp asked:

“What leadership? The corruption runs deep in this ANC. There's nothing to be respected."

Clifford Buss questioned:

“When will the ANC learn that you earn respect?”

Clive Graham Beckett suggested:

“In for a thrashing of note. It's going to be really embarrassing for the ANC.”

Mandisa P Mthembu stated:

“We won't respect mediocrity and impostors who buy positions.”

Marius Kritzinger stated:

“I believe respect is earned, and the last 32 years weren't conducive to earning respect.”

Leo Molotov said:

“Those people are pretending to be united. No party is divided like the ANC. Go to the branches if you don't believe me.”

