Sibonelo Nomvalo has weighed in on witnesses who failed to appear before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party member criticised Brown Mogotsi and Paul O'Sullivan for their demands

Social media users weighed in on Nomvalo's statement, sharing mixed sentiments about it

Sibonelo Nomvalo has labelled both Brown Mogotsi and Paul O’Sullivan ‘spoilt brats’. Image: The Daily Disappointment

WESTERN CAPE - Sibonelo Nomvalo is not impressed with some of the requests being made by witnesses who were due to appear before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

The committee is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The committee is nearing the end of its hearings, but proceedings have been affected of late by the failure of certain witnesses to appear. Chief among them is Brown Mogotsi and Paul O’Sullivan. Mogotsi has requested that Parliament pay his security detail, saying that his life was in danger.

The committee is pushing for both men to be subpoenaed to appear, but National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has not granted the request.

Nomvalo says requests are unreasonable

Speaking to SABC News, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member said that witnesses who were unable to appear before the committee needed to provide credible evidence to substantiate their claims. He added that requests, like those of Mogotsi’s, were unreasonable, and he questioned what the North West businessman would ask for next.

“Brown Mogotsi should have produced a report from the police which confirms that there are security threats against him.

“Like I am saying, you don’t just behave like a spoiled brat because one day you are going to tell us that you want pizza, you want bacon, you want eggs, you want Parliament to buy gifts for your girlfriend for Valentine's Day,” Nomvalo exclaimed.

Paul O'Sullivan and Brown Mogotsi have both failed to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: South africans First

Nomvalo says O’Sullivan is acting like a spoiled brat

The MK Party member also took issue with O’Sullivan, stating that he was only willing to testify virtually before the commission. Nomvalo noted that O’Sullivan has been threatening Members of Parliament and witnesses who appeared before the committee, saying this shows he had no regard or respect for Parliament.

“He behaves like somebody who is supreme. He behaves like a spoiled brat. He thinks he is dealing with his friends here. He doesn’t realise that he is now in a different environment which involves the MK Party, Nomvalo said.

South Africans react to Nomvalo’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Nomvalo’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to his claims about Mogotsi and O’Sullivan.

Joe Joey said:

“Brown Mogotsi is requesting funding for his security detail to appear before the committee. He is obviously worried due to what happened to witness D. Safety is important, and the Speaker agrees that Brown Mogotsi’s safety concerns ought to be taken into consideration.”

Velocity Meme stated:

“It is people like O'Sullivan and Mogotsi who are all aligned to the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Phaahla Phaahla agreed:

“Ramaphosa is the biggest protected criminal who works with Mogotsi and O'Sullivan.”

Melo Tlou said:

“It’s true. In Mzansi, a criminal is bigger than the law.”

Lina Fouché urged Mogotsi and O’Sullivan:

“Face the people of South Africa. You had lots to say once, and now you want to be protected.”

Elvis Govender stated:

“Leaderless country. They’re too busy stealing.”

O'Sullivan says he has no respect for Zuma

Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan has pushed back against criticism from the MK Party's Sibonelo Nomvalo.

O'Sullivan rejected Nomvalo's remarks, saying he held no respect for the party or its founder, former president Jacob Zuma.

O'Sullivan added that he would not respond to what he described as unlawful interference by the MK party in the criminal justice system.

