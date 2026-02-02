The Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has responded to the Ad Hoc Committee's decision to subpoena suspected fixer Brown Mogotsi before it

Mogotsi has been hesitant to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee over fears that his safety and security may be jeopardised following an alleged attempt on his life

South Africans reacted to Didiza's decision and while others were in disagreement, one viewed her reasoning as justifiable in the face of Mogotsi's right to safety

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza told Soviet Lekganyane to address Brown Mogotsi's security fears. Images: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has requested the Ad Hoc Committee to consult with suspected fixer Brown Mogotsi, whom the Committee subpoenaed to appear before Parliament. Didiza called on the Committee to address Mogotsi's security concerns.

Didiza wrote a letter to the Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane on 31 January 2026. The Justice and Security Cluster shared the letter on its @JustSecuCluster X account. Didiza noted that Mogotsi was a person of interest because of his alleged corrupt relationship with suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Matlala also appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in November 2025 at a sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane.

Thoko Didiza rejects Ad Hoc Committee's subpoena

In the letter, Didiza said that while she recognised that the Ad Hoc Committee was empowered by the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act to subpoena him, the Ad Hoc Committee did not provide evidence that it consulted with Mogotsi's security personnel to discuss his fears of appearing before the Committee. Mogotsi cited an alleged fear for his safety and security as one of the reasons why he did not want to appear in person.

She added that Mogotsi was willing to cooperate with the Committee, and had requested Parliament to provide him with security so he could appear before the Committee in person. She added that should the matter proceed to court, Parliament would be required to prove that it engaged Mogotsi on his personal security's reasonableness.

"In the premises, I am disinclined to grant concurrence in circumstances where there is an absence of demonstrable proof that the Committee has indeed engaged with Mr Mogotsi's personal security proposals regarding his anticipated physical appearance before the Committee," Didiza said.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said the Ad Hoc Committee must take Brown Mogotsi's security fears into consideration. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

South Africans express dissatisfaction

Netizens commenting on Didiza's letter were unhappy. One found her reasons acceptable.

Boitumelo Boitumelo said:

"Parliament is turning into a joke."

NjaYam said:

"This is beyond pathetic."

Njabulo Nzimande said:

"Yoh! Parliament is a joke."

Ahmed Qhawe agreed with Didiza:

"The Speaker is right. Read, understand and follow the law."

