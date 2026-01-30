Retired Justice Sisi Khampepe dismissed a recusal application from former Presidents Mbeki and Zuma

The commission is investigating alleged political interference in the TRC cases that requires Mbeki and Zuma to testify

Khampepe emphasised the urgency of the inquiry amid claims of political obstruction

Both Zuma and Mbeki wanted retired Justice Sisi Khampepe to recuse herself, citing bias on her part. Image: Gläser, Per-Anders Pettersson/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases inquiry, retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, has dismissed recusal applications brought by former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

Claims of political interference

Both former presidents had sought Khampepe’s recusal, alleging bias. The commission is probing claims of political interference and coordinated efforts to block the prosecution of cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the TRC. In her ruling, Khampepe said the applications were brought after unreasonable delays and were not supported by adequate explanations. She said the timing suggested that Mbeki would not have pursued the application had Zuma not done so.

Khampepe also rejected Zuma’s argument that she was biased because of findings made against him by the Constitutional Court, which led to his arrest in 2021. The ruling means both Mbeki and Zuma will be required to testify before Khampepe at the commission of inquiry. She said the time-bound nature of the inquiry required that its work proceed without interruption.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions about the recusal.

Letsoapo Fobo said:

"I'm not satisfied with the reason as the basis for Khampepe to recuse herself. I smell a rat."

Alexander Easson said:

"This is good timing, ANC, diverting attention away from the task at hand. The commission."

Didi Amos said:

"This sounds interesting. I wonder what Judge Kampepe thinks."

Dave Nyamane said:

"This is a Guinness World record for Zuma and Mbeki to agree on one thing."

Masixole Mashelele said:

"So, who's paying for Thabo Mbeki's legal fees?"

Khampepe has given three reasons for her decision to dismiss the recusal applications by the former presidents. Image: MadiBoity/X

