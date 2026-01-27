Thabo Mbeki has commented on why the African National Congress (ANC) has suffered an electoral decline

The former president claimed that there was old apartheid security machinery that was never dismantled

South Africans weighed in on Mbeki's claims, sharing mixed reactions to his allegations of orchestration

FREE STATE – Thabo Mbeki has sparked a debate with his recent comments about the state of the African National Congress (ANC).

The former State president suggested that the party's recent setbacks may not be accidental but instead orchestrated. Mbeki made the comments before the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Liberation War Veterans conference in Bloemfontein.

The conference was held between 15 and 17 January 2026, but Mbeki’s comments have recently resurfaced, causing a stir.

What did Mbeki say?

Mbeki told the Umkhonto weSizwe Liberation War Veterans conference that the ANC’s electoral decline was linked to long-standing counter-revolutionary forces.

He also blamed elements of the old apartheid security machinery, which he claimed was never dismantled. Mbeki discussed the black-on-black violence between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and ANC, saying the machinery used to produce that result was still in operation.

“These are IFP hostels. But what happened in 2024? They all abandoned the IFP and went with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Why? It's because they are controlled by the same person," Mbeki said.

He claimed that the same person who controlled them when they were IFP hostels was the same person who controlled them today as MK Party hostels.

Mbeki claims the MK Party’s rise was due to the Apartheid-era system

The former president then claimed that the MK Party’s sudden rise was caused by an Apartheid-era system which was designed to destroy the ANC.

“You have a new organisation, called the MK Party, that suddenly gets this huge support in KZN, and Gauteng a bit, Mpumalanga a bit. Why?

“Suddenly, the ANC drops. Why has this population suddenly decided to abandon the ANC?” he questioned.

He then claimed that it was because the National Security Management System produced that result. Mbeki has previously criticised Jacob Zuma and the MK Party.

The MK Party achieved tremendous success during the 2024 National Elections, emerging as the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal and drastically reducing the ANC’s support in the province. Mbeki asserted that this was not natural success, but rather because of a mechanism of Apartheid.

South Africans react to Mbeki’s claims

Social media users weighed in on the former president’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Those who disagreed with Mbeki:

Sammy Makgetha stated:

“Old age has caught up with Mr Former President. As much as his opinion shall always be valued, it should not always be considered.”

Sikho Njikelana suggested:

“The ANC is boosted by the fear of losing social grants. That fear is largely found in Limpopo, East Cape and the North West. The elderly there fear that if they vote for anyone else, their grants might disappear. If these elderly, who still vote for the shadow of Madiba, become reluctant to go to voting stations, then the ANC will be reduced to a community party or civic organisation.”

Robbias Mashego asked:

“His best days are behind him. Can’t he just sit down?”

Ditiro Sphiwe added:

“President Mbeki is failing to understand the beginning of the end for the ANC.”

Beatrice Ramabitle asked:

“By whom? Or by its own corrupt leaders?”

Sehloho Caleb Mokhele stated:

“They are now trying to do damage control, and unfortunately, it's too late for Mama.”

Those who agreed with Mbeki:

Joseph Phiri stated:

“I wonder why people are arguing with his perception. Do you have proof that it is not so? What proof have you got, I mean, your proof? Don't be like defending someone unless you know something you're trying to hide. The question should be: Who might be behind the suspected orchestration, and why?”

Ste Sthembi Sthe said:

“Spot on. The ANC has a Trojan horse problem.”

Thometsana Khiba stated:

“Of course it was. He only realises this now.”

Johnny Marokane said:

“True. To make space for the DA. This has always been the plan.”

Papzo Black Miracle stated:

“That's true, and most of us agree with you.

