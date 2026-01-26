On Friday, 23 January 2026, Gareth Cliff shared his views on South African politics, including Patrice Motsepe, the ANC, and the DA

During an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show that premiered on YouTube, Cliff shared why leadership changes in the ANC and DA would not have the impact as before

He also discussed whether Patrice Motsepe can revive the ANC amid South Africa's changing political landscape

Gareth Cliff shared his thoughts on Patrice Motsepe leading the ANC. Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has weighed in on growing talk around Patrice Motsepe’s possible political ambitions, arguing that no single figure can rescue the African National Congress (ANC). Cliff also weighed in on the leadership succession in the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Cliff’s comments come amid renewed public debate around Motsepe, following the circulation of a viral video promoting a “PM 27 Savumelana” campaign, despite Motsepe previously denying any plans to run for ANC president. As South Africans discussed whether the billionaire businessman could revive the struggling party, Cliff added his voice to the conversation.

Gareth Cliff discusses ANC and DA succession

Speaking on The Gareth Cliff Show episode that premiered on YouTube on Friday, 23 January 2026, the former Idols SA judge weighed in on discussions about succession in both the ANC and the DA.

Cliff declared that the ANC’s influence on the country’s political future will continue to decline, regardless of who replaces President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Politics in South Africa will have less and less to do with the ANC in future. It doesn't matter who the ANC president is. They're talking about succession. It could be Fikile Mbalula. It could be the deputy president, Paul Mashatile. It doesn't matter. Doesn't matter who that person is. They're not going to be as important as the ANC presidents of the past. Those days are over,” Cliff said.

He then shifted focus to the DA, making a similar point about leadership changes within the opposition party. Cliff, who previously supported Helen Zille’s political ambitions in Johannesburg, said politics is slowly moving away from personality-driven leadership and toward ideas and delivery.

“And the same goes for the DA. It doesn't matter who takes over after [John] Steenhuisen. They're not going to be as important as personalities, and I’m kind of excited about that. It means that things are going to be new, novel. There's going to be room for original thought, for new ideas,” Gareth Cliff added.

Gareth Cliff on whether Patrice Motsepe can save the ANC

Later in the show, Cliff addressed claims that Motsepe could restore the ANC to its former dominance, when it won elections comfortably without the need for coalition partners or a Government of National Unity (GNU) to remain in power.

He suggested that personality-driven politics is becoming less relevant in South Africa, and Motsepe leading the ANC would not make a difference.

“Shadai says, ‘Patrice Motsepe for ANC president.’ Who cares? I mean, it's not going to matter. It's not going to matter as much, and it's not about personality politics anymore, and it's certainly not about the performative politics anymore. You've got to be able to back this stuff up with action,” Gareth Cliff said.

Gareth Cliff reacted to Patrice Motsepe being the ANC president. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images, grcliff/Instagram

Watch the full episode below:

