ActionSA president Herman Mashaba announced that two political groups have merged with his party

The move adds seven councillors, bringing ActionSA’s national total to nearly 150

Mashaba also hinted at a possible challenge to DA chair Helen Zille for Johannesburg mayor

JOHANNESBURG- ActionSA president Herman Mashaba on Monday, 26 January 2026, announced that two political formations have formally merged with his party, a move he said marked another milestone in the growing consolidation of opposition forces ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Addressing supporters and members in Johannesburg, Mashaba announced that the Azanian Independent Community Movement and the Creatives Congress Movement have joined, with the merger increasing ActionSA’s public representation by seven councillors, pushing the party’s national total to nearly 150 representatives.

Mashaba speaks on the merger

Mashaba said when ActionSA was launched just over five years ago, they envisioned building a party that would represent all South Africans, from rural communities and townships to urban centres.

“To bring an end to a system broken by failed establishment political parties, ActionSA has made it clear that our focus is on uniting a diverse group of political parties under our Green Umbrella Project

“Under a single banner, we are giving communities a unified voice and a real chance for change," said Mashaba

He aslo added that the addition of the Azanian Independent Community Movement would further expand ActionSA’s reach in the North West, while the Creatives Congress Movement would establish a new platform for artists and creatives within the party.

Public reactions to the announcement

Social media users have all weighed in on the political move.

@theqshow_ asked:

"Who are they? No name brands entering the 'arena'. This country needs less politicans."

@Mpondo_d replied:

"I thought you were referring to the politically alive parties."

@Magnesium161962 remarked:

"Who? I've never heard of them."

@Lecheadi said:

"Keep putting us citizens first, and you shall grow!"

@PatX2020 commented:

'Welcome, Azanian Independent Community Movement and the Creatives Congress Movement. We welcome you and appreciate your expertise. We are uniting to care about South African and always put them first."

Mashaba signals possible challenge to Zille in Johannesburg mayoral contest

Action SA made this announcement as a way to boost Action SA's aspirations to take charge of certain municipalities especially in the City of Johannesburg. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba indicated that he may contest the Johannesburg mayoral race ahead of the 2026 local government elections, potentially setting up a high‑profile challenge against Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chair Helen Zille. Mashaba has expressed that he would stand if ActionSA cannot identify a strong alternative candidate, stressing his “unfinished business” in the city and his focus on tackling corruption and poor service delivery.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Herman Mashaba has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to take decisive action against escalating violence by illegal miners, known as zama zamas, which has forced families to flee their homes in parts of Gauteng. Hundreds of residents in settlements such as Sporong near Randfontein have been displaced and are seeking shelter after alleged intimidation, shootings and threats by armed illegal mining groups. Mashaba argued that the government must act urgently to restore safety and protect vulnerable communities from further harm.

