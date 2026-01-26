A group of passengers, allegedly members of the EFF, disrupted a FlySafair flight from Johannesburg to East London, chanting and standing in the aisle

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, sparking numerous comments from the public

FlySafair has confirmed it is investigating the matter and warned that any breach of its safety policies could result in further action

JOHANNESBURG - FlySafair has launched an investigation after a video showing passengers chanting and standing in the aisle of one of its flights went viral on social media on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The footage, recorded on a 189-seater FlySafair flight from Johannesburg to East London on Thursday, shows several people dressed in red and wearing red berets standing in the aisle, clapping and moving around as they chanted loudly.

According to TimesLive, reports indicate that the group in the video were members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), travelling to East London attend a pre-sentencing hearing for party leader Julius Malema on Friday, 23 January 2026.

FlySafair responds

Briefly News reached out to FlySafair Chief Marketing Officer Kirby Gordon, who reiterated that safety is always FlySafair’s priority.

"The incident was managed by the crew on board and has been reported through the appropriate internal and regulatory channels," he said

He further stated that the matter is being handled in accordance with the company's standard policies and procedures.

The public reacted to the incident

@Prins_PewPew said:

"Investigation? It shouldn't have been allowed in the first place!!?? Absolutely every staff member onboard that flight should be reprimanded."

@MachineAC30 stated:

"The pilot should have diverted and had those passengers arrested."

@prest5323 asked:

"Are they going set up a commission? It seems like it is the order of the day."

@uts8g7 said:

"The other day, some white dude was on the wrong flight and sang for passengers as a way of apologising for the delay.There's always nonsense happening there."

@Lebelo_Pre remarked:

"Investigate something that they've already seen in videos? Why is everyone misusing the word investigation when they want to dodge accountability?"

EFF members and supporters support Malema at pre-sentencing

The incident occurred as members of the EFF were travelling to support their president, Julius Malema, who is awaiting sentencing following his October conviction on five firearm-related charges. The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public place, and reckless endangerment of people and property. These charges stem from a 2018 incident during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations in Mdantsane, when Malema was recorded firing a rifle into the air at a rally. The case has now been postponed to April 15.

