Thomas Mlambo and other media personalities expressed deep sorrow following the fatal Vaal scholar transport accident

A Kaizer Chiefs supporter paid a moving tribute to the 14 children during the match against Golden Arrows

Authorities confirmed the driver has been arrested and faces multiple charges as investigations into the tragedy continue

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

As South Africans continue to come to terms with the fatal Vaal scholar transport accident that claimed 14 lives on Monday, 19 January 2026, grief continues to ripple across the nation.

Fans during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg,. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Sports presenter Thomas Mlambo expressed his heartbreak over the accident with a moving post on Monday, which drew a myriad of comments from South Africans online. He joined several other media personalities who shared their sorrow, including Metro FM presenter Tbo Touch, SA FM's Bridget Masinga and Power FM's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Kaizer Chiefs fan pays heartfelt tribute

During a Betway Premiership match on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium, an Amakhosi supporter moved millions of South Africans with a poignant tribute to the 14 lives lost in the Vaal accident. Chiefs won the game 1‑0 thanks to a goal from Aden McCarthy. This was their first league match after the mid‑season break and came ahead of further domestic and continental fixtures.

The supporter held a placard that read:

"Rest in peace to the kids who died in the truck and taxi accident in Vanderbijlpark."

The tribute resonated deeply with football fans and the wider public. Social media users shared their reactions:

@Bushido_ZA:

"Football is more than a sport, man. This is why we love the beautiful game. It touches so many lives."

@Sports_Musik:

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

@TalentNyonie:

"This is why we love Kaizer Chiefs ✌️."

Fans during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image:Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

What happened in Vaal?

The Gauteng Provincial Government revealed that the driver, who was arrested after being discharged from Kopanong Hospital on 20 January, allegedly overtook four vehicles illegally before colliding with a truck. Seven survivors were rushed to Kopanong Hospital and Sebokeng Regional Hospital. One survivor remains in ICU in critical condition, while several others are in critical but stable condition.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Msondo of the Gauteng Police confirmed that two more children died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing the total fatalities to 14.

The 22-year-old driver appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 January 2026. He faces 14 counts of murder, one count of operating without a certificate and one count of driving without a valid permit. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as the case moves through the criminal justice system, while communities in the Vaal continue to mourn the young victims.

Nobantu Vilakazi suggests how Vaal crash driver should be punished

Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star and Amapiano star Nobantu Vilakazi weighed in and suggested punishment for the 22-year-old minibus driver involved in the crash.

Celebrities and ordinary South Africans mourned together, including actress Gugu Gumede, who shared a heartfelt message for the grieving families.

Source: Briefly News