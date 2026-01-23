Sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo’s online response to the Vaal scholar transport tragedy sparked a wave of public grief

South Africans flooded his X post with condolences and calls for accountability

The fatal accident in Vanderbijlpark left 14 children dead, with the young driver now facing multiple criminal charges

Sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo has reacted with heartbreak to the deadly scholar transport accident in the Vaal that claimed 14 young lives, describing the tragedy as “heartbreaking” on social media.

Mlambo posted his reaction on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, 19 January, shortly after news of the incident broke. His brief message drew significant attention from South Africans, who filled his replies with messages of grief, disbelief and condolences to the families affected.

His emotional post read:

“This story in the Vaal is heartbreaking 💔.”

He joined several other media personalities who have expressed their reactions to the accident. Metro fm presenter Tbo Touch, SA fm's Bridget Masinga and Power fm's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have also responded with sorrow to the calamitous accident.

South Africans react with grief

Social media users joined Mlambo in mourning the children and shared their own heartbreak:

@SteveVulture:

“So heartbreaking. No consolation can make anyone feel better.”

@SirBrayneZA:

“Very sad, I wish I had unseen the footage 💔😭.”

@MsBeauty_N:

“💔💔.”

@kanyane23:

“It’s heart-wrenching 😭😭💔💔💔.”

@sndlazi:

“Very sad and heartbreaking indeed, so many young souls.”

@JRVICCENTE_44:

“This is heartbreaking, man. Thirteen kids just died like that... No parent should have to bury their child 💔.”

@Daywalkarza:

“Eish, ta Thomas… very heartbreaking 💔.”

@mncwaMusa:

“This tragedy digs into the lack of driving ethics among those entrusted by parents to transport innocent children 🤞.”

@CiaJutah:

“We lost future doctors, ministers and pilots because of one person who didn’t think. That was reckless.”

What happened in Vaal?

The Gauteng Provincial Government revealed that the driver who was arrested after being discharged from Kopanong Hospital on 20 January allegedly overtook four vehicles illegally before colliding with a truck. Seven survivors were rushed to Kopanong Hospital and Sebokeng Regional Hospital. One survivor remains in ICU in critical condition, while several others are in critical but stable condition.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Msondo of the Gauteng Police confirmed that two more children died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14.

The 22-year-old driver appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 January 2026. He faces 14 counts of murder, one count of operating without a certificate and one count of driving without a valid permit.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing as the case proceeds through the criminal justice system, while communities in the Vaal continue to mourn the young victims.

Nobantu Vilakazi suggests how Vaal crash driver should be punished

Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star and Amapiano star Nobantu Vilakazi weighed in and suggested punishment for the 22-year-old minibus driver involved in the crash.

Celebrities and ordinary South Africans mourned together, including actress Gugu Gumede, who shared a heartfelt message for the grieving families.

