On Monday, 19 January 2026, Tbo Touch shared an emotional post after 14 children died in the Vaal following a horrific road accident on their way to school

Tbo Touch, who hails from the Vaal region himself, shared a video that featured a pastor from the Assemblies of God House of Refuge in Sandton

Celebrities and social media users, including Sophie Ndaba, Thando Thabethe and Yanga Chief, flooded the comments

Renowned broadcaster Tbo Touch sparked emotional reactions after mourning the death of 14 learners from the Vaal area, his very own home turf.

The learners from different primary and secondary schools were travelling in a Toyota Quantum on Monday morning when the vehicle collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark, in the Vaal.

Tbo Touch mourns passing of 14 learners killed in Vaal crash

As South Africans weighed in on the tragic incident, Tbo Touch shared a poignant post on his Instagram account, mourning the death of the learners and consoling the grieving families.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, Tbo Touch, who impressed his social media followers with his rap skills, shared a video on his Instagram account hours after the tragic accident in the Vaal. The post was captioned:

“Very sad day in my hometown, and condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We are praying for you 🕊️🕊️🕊️”

The video shared by Tbo Touch featured a pastor from his church, Assemblies of God House of Refuge in Sandton. The pastor mentioned that Tbo Touch had gotten in touch with him and asked him to pray for the grieving families.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Tbo Touch mourns Vaal crash victims

Social media users flooded the comments with words of comfort for the bereaved families. Celebrities such as the legendary actress Sophie Ndaba, media personality Thando Thabethe and rapper Yanga Chief joined South Africans in mourning the Vaal crash victims.

Here are some of the comments:

brendamtambo said:

“Yooo my heart is so broken. I cried 🥹🥹 as a parent nkosyam what do you do, the children 💔💔”

sophiendaba_ mourned:

“Lord be with these families. 💔😢”

ladydkhoza expressed:

“This is a sad week a sad situation Oh God please give comfort and courage to the families and friends 🕊️🕊️🙏”

vaal.association_ requested:

“Let’s pray for Vaal, please. The worst has happened already in the past few weeks❤️‍🩹. Wherever you are, whoever you are, we’re pleading for your help in Faith🫂”

gorgeous__mbalenhle shared:

“The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit - Psalms 34:18.”

dr_asafika prayed:

“Lord, protect our children in Jesus’ name. Shield the bereaved families and comfort them like only you can. May you pour out the Holy Spirit in our land, we pray in Jesus’ name. Amen. 😢”

