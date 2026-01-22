On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the Gauteng education department released a tribute poster, officially naming the 12 learners who died in the deadly Vaal scholar transport crash

Nobantu Vilakazi weighed in and suggested punishment for the 22-year-old minibus driver involved in the crash

Celebrities and ordinary South Africans mourned together, including actress Gugu Gumede, who shared a heartfelt message for the grieving families

Impilo Ye Piano reality TV star Nobantu Vilakazi shared the punishment she wants the 22-year-old driver of the Vaal scholar transport involved in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 14 learners should face.

Vilakazi was reacting to a tribute poster by the Gauteng education department, which confirmed and made public the identities of the 12 children who died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday, 19 January 2026. The death toll from the Vaal scholar transport crash rose to 14 after two more pupils died on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the Gauteng education department shared a tribute poster remembering the 12 learners who passed away when a minibus taxi and a truck collided in Vanderbijlpark.

Nobantu Vilakazi suggests how Vaal crash driver should be punished

As South Africans weighed in after the Gauteng education department made public the identities of the children who died in the Vaal crash, Nobantu Vilakazi joined the chat with a strong reaction. In the comments, the Vula Mlomo singer shared that the 22-year-old minibus driver should suffer. The comment read:

“Ukuphi lo Driver ye? (Where is the driver?) No, Maahn that man must suffer ngeke 😭💔💔”

See the screenshot below:

SA mourns 14 Vaal crash victims

Social media users responded to Nobantu Vilakazi, who is a doting mother herself. While others mentioned that the 22-year-old driver appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court, others squarely blamed the driver for the children’s deaths.

Here are some of the comments:

pamziet shared:

“@nobantu_vilakazi I heard that today he'll appear in court😭😭💔💔akafi ngani naye.”

chelsea.fied said:

“@nobantu_vilakazi Mina ngithi, have you seen the footage of the dashcam from the truck's view? That driver had so much time to avoid this, I’m so upset 🤚🏾❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹”

In the comments beneath the Gauteng education department’s tribute post, ordinary South Africans and celebrities such as actress Gugu Gumede mourned the 12 children.

Here are the comments:

educonnectmedia said:

“Their lives were robbed in broad daylight 💔 Innocent souls taken by negligence. May they rest in peace 💐”

Itsgugugumede mourned:

“My God. My God! 💔 Cover these families, Lord. Cover these little souls and keep them close to your bosom 🙏🏾”

chpodetti argued:

“In 1999, children were transported to school using numerous buses. To this day, our children lack access to reliable, safe, and accountable public transportation. This situation is unacceptable, and the consequences of this deficiency are profoundly concerning.”

Zola Hashatsi roasts SAPS after Vaal crash driver's arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that media personality Zola Hashatsi took a swipe at SAPS after the 22-year-old Vaal crash driver was apprehended.

This was after a social media user praised SAPS for a swift arrest, seeing it as a step toward justice. The 22-year-old minibus driver was apprehended on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

