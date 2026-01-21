A clip circulated showing young learners placing their hands on a Kia bakkie and praying for safety before going to school

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi posed several questions while reacting to the footage, which trended a day after the tragic Vaal accident

Social media users largely supported Ndlozi’s stance, while others debated whether responsibility lies with the government, schools, or parents

Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi raised questions after seeing a viral video of young learners praying for safety before boarding a truck to school. The video was widely circulated online a day after the devastating Vaal crash that left 12 learners dead on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was among the prominent South Africans who took to social media to weigh in on the tragic accident in the Vaal. On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician shared his thoughts on a viral video of young learners praying for safety before boarding a truck to school.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to clip of learners praying before boarding bakkie

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, a user with the handle @busiwe_bubu shared a video of learners praying for their transport before going to school on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Schoolchildren pray for safety before boarding their school transport.”

The video showed a group of young learners of various ages surrounding a Kia bakkie with their arms touching the vehicle and praying.

Watch the video below:

As South Africans shared their thoughts on the footage, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined the chat with a few questions directed at the people in power. In a post shared on his official X account, Ndlozi asked whether a cabinet minister, a principal or a mayor would put their child in the Kia bakkie in the video. The post was captioned:

“😔💔 which official in cabinet? Which principal? Which mayor would put their own children in this van?”

Mzansi reacts to clip of learners praying before boarding bakkie

In the comments, several netizens applauded Ndlozi for indirectly holding politicians accountable for the school transport crisis in South Africa. South Africans flooded the comments beneath Ndlozi’s reaction with mixed opinions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@maboss_1 highlighted:

“Taxis don’t have working seat belts for passengers; taxi owners disable them. In the event of an accident, being in that truck or a taxi would have similar effects. I don’t know why taxi owners remove seat belts so that passengers can’t use them.”

@SteveVulture answered:

“None of them would. The sad part is that we are a very reactive nation. 14 children had to die, and many others ‘touch wood’ may follow before something is done. So, heartbreaking.”

@guaptatana suggested:

“Parents pay for school transport. It should be mandatory for schools to have a school bus. It should be a law that all schools should have buses by 2030.”

@Kat_let_g0 asked:

“Didn't they rule that van/bakkies shouldn't transport kids 👀”

@MoketleMokoene argued:

“Which parent puts their child in this van? The government can only do so much; accountability starts at home. Parents must stop delegating their responsibility to teachers, transport drivers, and the government. Do your part in making sure your child is safe.”

