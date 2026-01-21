An 18-year-old learner was fatally stabbed during break time at a Mpumalanga school

It is alleged that an argument escalated to violence involving a Grade 10 and a Grade 11 learner at the school

The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga arrested a 20-year-old suspect for the murder

MPUMALANGA, MIDDELBURG - An 18-year-old learner was stabbed to death at a school in Mhluzi near Middelburg in Mpumalanga as schools entered their second week of reopening.

Grade 11 learner killed during break

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, during break time. Police said three male learners went to the back of the school premises, where an argument broke out and escalated into a physical confrontation. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, preliminary investigations indicate that a 20-year-old Grade 10 learner became involved in a physical altercation with the 18-year-old Grade 11 learner, during which the victim was allegedly stabbed.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene, but the learner was declared dead on arrival. The suspect fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested. The 20-year-old is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the violence, particularly as it occurred at a school. He described violence in educational institutions as unacceptable and urged learners, parents and communities to work closely with law enforcement to prevent similar incidents.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the brutal stabbing.

Thabo Segone said:

"The government gave them rights. How is it going so far in terms of discipline? Even a teacher can't do anything if you fail as a parent."

Mzingisi Sammy said:

"Schoolmates also don't care; they don't mind. They don't report fighting at school. They entertained it."

Keziah Moodley said:

"This is so painful."

Kwazikwenkosi Wakwa Mngomezulu said:

"Yoh! What a bad start to the academic year."

Cedric Johnson said:

"Please don't carry knives. Rather, concentrate on your studies."

Maphe Nyilika said:

"20 years old, still in high school. Our kids ain't safe at all."

