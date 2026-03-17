A young boy notices a man in handcuffs and responds in a way that surprises everyone around him, showing a level of compassion beyond his years

Without hesitation, he approaches the situation with innocence and courage, shifting the mood inside the police station in an unexpected way

The moment leaves a lasting impression on those who witness it, sparking conversations about kindness, faith and seeing humanity beyond circumstances

A quiet moment inside a police station turned into something no one saw coming. What one young boy chose to do next left people around him emotional and completely still.

The picture showed a young boy praying for a handcuffed man. Image: Lawrencé Lee

Source: Facebook

A simple moment at a police station has left many people emotional after a young boy did something no one expected. What started as a routine visit quickly turned into a powerful reminder of kindness and compassion. According to a post shared by Lawrencé Lee on 16 March 2026, a mother had gone to the police station to certify documents when her son, Ethan, noticed something unusual.

He saw a man in handcuffs, with restraints on his ankles, standing with police officers nearby. Instead of reacting with fear, the little boy saw something different. The caption reads:

"A mum tells how she went to the police station to certify documents. Her little boy Ethan saw a suspicious man with handcuffs and handcuffs around his ankles, with policemen beside him. Ethan said then: 'Wow mommy, this uncle needs prayer.' Before his mom could stop him, Ethan asked a policeman if he could pray for the man. He took the man's hand, put his hand on his shoulder and began to pray aloud for him.

Innocent act of kindness moved everyone

Before she could stop him, he walked up to a police officer and politely asked if he could pray for the man. With permission, he took the man’s hand, placed his other hand on his shoulder, and began praying out loud. What happened next surprised everyone. People inside the police station reportedly went quiet, with some bowing their heads and closing their eyes as the young boy prayed. It was a moment that shifted the entire atmosphere in the room.

When Ethan finished, the man looked at him and thanked him. That brief exchange was enough to leave a lasting impression on those who witnessed it. The boy’s mother later shared the story online, saying she wasn’t posting it just because it was her child, but to remind people that prayer and kindness can happen anywhere. She described Ethan as having a pure heart and said he teaches her something new every day.

The picture showed Lawrence who captured the heartwarming moment at a police station. Image: Lawrencé Lee

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Liana Wehnert wrote:

“Prys die Here, Hy is getrou!! Jy moet baie trots op jou seun wees, want hy is nie skaam om die woord of gebed te doen buite die kerk en word gelei deur die Gees van God!! Pragtige jongman, hou so aan! Translation: Praise the Lord, He is faithful!! You must be very proud of your son, because he is not ashamed to share the word or pray outside the church and is led by the Spirit of God! Beautiful young man, keep it up!”

Christo Swart wrote:

“Ons kan by die kinders leer. Nederig soos ’n kind te wees. Trots op jou, Ethan. Trots op jou. Translation: We can learn from children. To be humble like a child. Proud of you, Ethan. Proud of you.”

Noel Jansen wrote:

“Hallelujah. Hy doen die werk van ’n Evangelis. Mag Abba Vader hom ryklik seen. Translation: Hallelujah. He is doing the work of an evangelist. May the Father richly bless him.”

Natalie Hatting asked:

“Welgedaan, jong man. Ek hoop sy skool of rugbyklub deel ook hierdie post, dit is so, so mooi om te sien. Julle kan trots wees op hierdie kindjie. Weet iemand watter skool/rugbyklere hy aan het? Kan ons hulle tag? Translation: Well done, young man. I hope his school or rugby club also shares this post; it is so, so beautiful to see. You can be proud of this child. Does anyone know which school/rugby kit he is wearing? Can we tag them?”

Henrietta Langeveldt-Alberts wrote:

“Iets wat ’n mens bitterlik min in jong mense sien. You've done well, Ethan’s Mommy and Daddy. Translation: Something you rarely see in young people. You’ve done well, Ethan’s mom and dad.”

Corrinne van Wyk wrote:

“Jou kind het ’n goeie hart, geluk Mamma dat jy hom so mooi groot maak. Translation: Your child has a good heart, congratulations mom for raising him so well.”

Henriette Odendaal wrote:

“Dis wonderlik. Jou kind is verseker geroep om vir Jesus siele te wen. Translation: This is wonderful. Your child is surely called to win souls for Jesus.”

Denese Coetzer wrote:

“Amen and Amen. We shouldn't limit the Holy Spirit. Ethan, thank you for your obedience to the Holy Spirit.”

Eljo Harker wrote:

“Oh wow! Ethan, you got me in my feelings… Your parents certainly raised you well. My eyes have no tears left.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about handcuffs

After handing himself over to the police, former Ukhozi presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was seen leaving the Durban SAPS headquarters in handcuffs.

A Nigerian man who spent 10 months in ICE detention shared details on his deportation back home to Nigeria in handcuffs.

A clip of Tshwane metro cops taking down a suspected drug dealer in handcuffs in the city's west went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News