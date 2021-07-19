After handing himself over to the police former Ukhozi presenter Ngizwe Mchunu was seen leaving the Durban SAPS headquarters in handcuffs

He had handed himself over to the authorities after they began looking for him in connection with violent protests that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

Mchunu is being taken to Gauteng to face charges before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday

Jacob Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu left the Durban police headquarters in handcuffs today after handing himself in.

Ngizwe Mchunu was escorted from the Durban police headquarters in handcuffs. Photo credit: @_NMabaso

Source: Twitter

The former Ukhozi presenter is being taken to Gauteng to face charges. The police have not revealed what he is being charged with.

Calling for the release of Jacob Zuma

He had taken to social media earlier to explain that he was being sought by the police in connection with the violent protest that swept across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

According to TimesLIVE, Mchunu had demanded the release of former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma had been taken into custody in Estcourt in compliance with the Constitutional Court order after he was found to be in contempt of court.

Open warrant of arrest against Mchunu

News24 reported that Mchunu has an open warrant against him in Randburg relating to an old apartheid law about public gatherings, the Righteous Assemblies Act. His lawyers said that they would challenge the charges.

His lawyer Vusi Khathi has aid that Mchunu knew that the police were looking for him and in order to avoid being arrested he handed himself over. He will appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

