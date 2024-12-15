Police Swoop on Suspected Nigerian Drug Dealer in Viral Pretoria West Take Down
- A video of police taking down a suspected Nigerian drug dealer in Tshwane West has gone viral
- The cops could be seen pouncing on the suspect as he sat in a Toyota Fortuna, and ordered him out
- The clip posted on the @MDNnews page showed heavily armed cops executing an address
TSHWANE — A recently surfaced video of a multi-disciplinary team taking down a suspected Nigerian drug dealer is making the rounds online.
Law enforcement was filmed moving in on the suspect sitting in a parked car in what appeared to be an industrial area.
Alleged Nigerian drug dealer taken down
The video was posted on the @MDNnewss X page on Friday, 13 December 2024. According to the caption, the operation happened in Gauteng.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"In a targeted operation in Pretoria (Tshwane) West, law enforcement officers arrested a Nigerian national suspected of drug dealing."
The 39-second clip shows a team comprising the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) swooping on the occupant of a Toyota Fortuna.
Several women are in the leading group, supported by officers armed with high-calibre weapons. Two female officers and a male ran to the vehicle's right and hit the window, barking orders for the suspect to get out.
"Open this door! Open it! Get out, get out!" the officers command.
The suspect emerges seconds later before cops order him to lie down facedown on the floor. The man is then placed in handcuffs while his car is searched.
Watch the video here.
The clip garnered almost 490,000 views since it was published.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za