A video of police taking down a suspected Nigerian drug dealer in Tshwane West has gone viral

The cops could be seen pouncing on the suspect as he sat in a Toyota Fortuna, and ordered him out

The clip posted on the @MDNnews page showed heavily armed cops executing an address

An alleged Nigerian drug dealer was found sitting in his car as police pounced on him in a now-viral clip. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — A recently surfaced video of a multi-disciplinary team taking down a suspected Nigerian drug dealer is making the rounds online.

Law enforcement was filmed moving in on the suspect sitting in a parked car in what appeared to be an industrial area.

Alleged Nigerian drug dealer taken down

The video was posted on the @MDNnewss X page on Friday, 13 December 2024. According to the caption, the operation happened in Gauteng.

"In a targeted operation in Pretoria (Tshwane) West, law enforcement officers arrested a Nigerian national suspected of drug dealing."

The 39-second clip shows a team comprising the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) swooping on the occupant of a Toyota Fortuna.

Several women are in the leading group, supported by officers armed with high-calibre weapons. Two female officers and a male ran to the vehicle's right and hit the window, barking orders for the suspect to get out.

"Open this door! Open it! Get out, get out!" the officers command.

The suspect emerges seconds later before cops order him to lie down facedown on the floor. The man is then placed in handcuffs while his car is searched.

The clip garnered almost 490,000 views since it was published.

Source: Briefly News