Gauteng SAPS Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni at a R4.5 million drug lab that SAPS dismantled. Image: @SAPoliceService

GAUTENG – South African Police Service (SAPS) members have dismantled another drug lab in the province.

Officers descended on a property in Kibler Park south of Johannesburg, where they discovered a drug lab.

The discovery was made on Friday, 20 December, and the value of the operation is estimated to be R4.5 million.

No suspects found at the scene

While police uncovered machines used to manufacture drugs, they found no suspect at the property.

Gauteng SAPS Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said that a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

He also explained that they had been monitoring the drug lab for some time.

“We have been watching this house. This kind of drug lab is not something that you accidentally find. We got information and we followed it up,” he said.

Citizens think suspects were warned

Social media users weighed in on the bust, suggesting that someone had tipped off the suspects, which is why no one was at the property.

Michael van Wyk said:

“Someone tipped them off.”

Nomfundo Fifi Lawukazi Matai added:

“The police tipped them off the same way the guys who sell counterfeit goods are tipped off when SARS is on the way.”

Mduduzi Gwabin stated:

“But Mkhwanazi would have found someone at the premises.”

@maggsnaidu said:

“Clearly, the suspects were warned. SAPS must investigate their own.”

@THABELOMUDAU5 asked:

“Who was protecting these drug lords?”

@KhofuMoahloli said:

“They were possibly tipped off by a corrupt policeman who collects bribes.”

@charley51727142 added:

“Someone from the police tipped them off about the impending raid.”

@mamocHD stated:

“It's obvious. Someone from the police is a rat🐀.”

@braphly20 asked:

“Who tipped them off? Or are they closed for the December holidays?”

SAPS dismantled R100 million drug lab

In a related article, SAPS dismantled a drug lab in Rietfontein, Pretoria, on 27 November.

Briefly News reported that officers found chemicals, drug manufacturing equipment, and drugs.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that drugs were still a big issue in the Gauteng province.

