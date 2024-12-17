Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) paid out R1.66 billion in four years

Mchunu noted that the funds were paid out for wrongful arrests and some for injuries suffered while in police custody

South Africans were concerned by the figure, with some saying there needed to be some accountability in future

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that SAPS paid out R1.6 billion over wrongful arrests over the past four years. Image: Sharon Seretlo

South Africans are concerned by the staggering amount police have had to pay out over the past four years.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) paid R1.66 billion for wrongful arrests and injuries while in police custody.

Mchunu provided the figures in response to a written parliamentary question by RISE Mzansi's Makashule Gana.

Mchunu breaks down the figures

The Minister of Police revealed that over the past four years, R1.618 billion was paid to 17,216 claimants for wrongful arrests.

R48 million was also paid out to 346 claimants for injuries sustained while in police custody. Mchunu added that 52,932 claims were received during that period, but only 18,078 were settled.

Gana, RISE Mzansi's National Assembly caucus whip, described the figures as an alarming trend and added that the funds could have been better spent.

“These are funds that could be better used to ensure the training of more detectives and forensic pathologists and to augment visible policing," Gana said.

South Africans weigh in on figure

Social media users also expressed concern about the high figure, while some noted that it was taxpayer money and not money belonging to the police.

Judy King said:

“The money should come from their own pockets and will stop overnight.”

@TsipaA added:

“That's why Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should be a national commissioner. He'll save the department a lot of money.”

@sammytlhapi said:

“Too much money. There should be consequences and accountability.”

@cooltrolldad stated:

“Correction: the SA taxpayer did.”

@Ducati_sm asked:

“By police, you mean taxpayers?”

@Mabokisi joked:

“Please arrest me. I want some dough.”

