Western Cape police destroyed thousands of litres of alcohol confiscated throughout the year

Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said most of the liquor was seized from illegal shebeens

South Africans joked that officers had already saved the expensive stuff for themselves

SAPS in the Western Cape destroyed thousands of litres of alcohol confiscated throughout the year, sparking hilarious reactions from South Africans. @SAPoliceService

WESTERN CAPE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) is cracking down on alcohol abuse in the province, but it has left a bitter taste in the mouths of citizens.

Police officers, led by Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, destroyed thousands of litres of confiscated alcohol on 17 December.

SAPS confirmed that the estimated value of the confiscated liquor was R50 million.

Alcohol confiscated mainly from illegal shebeens

Lt. General Patekile explained that the alcohol was confiscated from illegally run businesses, mainly shebeens, across the province.

“This liquor that we are destroying today. All cases have been finalised in court and forfeited so we can destroy them,” he said.

SAPS noted that the 71,333 litres of liquor they destroyed was confiscated between April and November. On 10 September, SAPS confiscated R600,000 of illegal liquor from one establishment alone in Langa on the Cape Flats.

While pouring it out, Western Cape’s top cop explained that most gender-based violence (GBV) or domestic violence cases were the result of alcohol abuse.

"If we deal with the liquor we're taking a step in the right direction," he said.

Alcohol abuse has also been blamed for many of the fatalities on the country's roads. On Friday, 11 October, eight people were killed in a tragic accident on the N2 near Mandeni.

Social media users blamed alcohol abuse for the deadly crash after videos surfaced of the occupants showing off their stash of liquor prior to driving.

Social media users offer hilarious responses

The video of police officers destroying the alcohol sparked hilarious reactions from social media users, with many joking that police looked very sad while carrying out the operation.

Colin Botha said:

“You can see the regret in their faces.”

Bongani Stober Mahlalela asked:

“What happened to the notion of donating to charity?”

Peacelover stated:

“They are doing this only because of the cameras, but they are not enjoying it.”

Clydo Adams said:

“Why are they pouring it so slowly? They seem so sad. Seems like their mouths are watering.”

Kwena Kw Kwm added:

“Pouring it into a drum so they can later come back and drink it all. They are actually making a punch mixture.”

Elekanyani Mauba joked:

“They are doing for the cameras. They have already taken all the nice whiskeys🤣.”

You Tu asked:

“Is there no better and quicker way of destroying it like a furnace? To me, it is like they are storing it for future use.”

Linda Mtatambi joked:

“I’m sure they already stashed their case of Jameson.”

Kika Masentle Silva stated:

“Some of those police officers are heartbroken in secret. If they had it their way, they would be drinking that alcohol instead of destroying it.”

