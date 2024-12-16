The South African Police Service (SAPS) members arrested two Brazilians at OR Tambo Airport

The men, aged between 30 and 35, had landed in South Africa after travelling from São Paulo

South Africans are concerned that the drug mules were just decoys for a much bigger shipment

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have nabbed two more people attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

Police arrested two men on Sunday, 15 December, at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The men were attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

SAPS arrest duo from Brazil

According to officers, they nabbed two men, aged between 30 and 35, at the airport. The men from Brazil landed in the country from São Paulo when they were intercepted.

One of the men was found in possession of over 4kg of coke in his luggage. The other was found to have swallowed drug bullets. It was discovered during a medical x-ray. He eventually released 15 bullets containing coke.

The men will appear in front of the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on charges related to drug smuggling.

Drug smuggling cases on the rise

Police officers at OR Tambo have been kept busy recently as smugglers attempt to bring drugs into the country. On 6 December, SAPS arrested a 43-year-old female from Paraguay at the airport. The woman had just landed from São Paulo when she was arrested.

In the past four months, SAPS have arrested 11 people with ties to São Paulo at the airport for drug smuggling.

Some opt to ingest bullets, while others have tried hiding it in their luggage. One man even attempted to hide it in headphones. On 25 November, SAPS arrested a Brazillian national with R1.8 million worth of drugs.

South Africans concerned about decoy mules

While most social media users thanked police for effecting another arrest, others raised concerns that the drug mules were just decoys.

MA Aletta said:

“Drug mules from Brazil are sentenced heavily in other countries, but here, with our clown justice department, they will be out on bail and then free because there was not enough evidence. We are really a joke when coming to this department. Our law enforcement is working tirelessly to combat crime, but our courts are just useless.”

Ahmed Sulliman said:

“SA has become a playground for criminals. Well done to SAPS and all involved. Keep up the good work.”

Aviraag Surubgit stated:

“While you have all your attention on a small consignment, probably another 100kg or so is brought in. They sacrifice small quantities to bring in the real deal.”

Omphile Mike Modukanele added:

“Only 4kg and 15 bullets? This is a distraction and decoy for a bigger shipment.”

@maggsnaidu said:

“Drug mules are informed on how to allow bigger shipments through elsewhere.”

