The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a Brazilian national at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng for trying to bring drugs into the country

The drug mule, the second from Brazil arrested this week, had coke wrapped around her body when she was found

South Africans were worried that more drug mules were trying to access the country

OR TAMBO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, GAUTENG — Another drug mule from Brazil was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport less than a week after the SAPS arrested a drug mule from the same country.

Another drug mule arrested

The drug mule reportedly arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 28 November 2024. She landed from São Paulo after midday when SAPS intelligence intercepted her. They found coke wrapped around her body when she was arrested. She was charged and is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court.

The SAPS also arrested another drug mule from Brazil. On 24 November, the man was busted carrying R1,8 million worth of coke. The police's spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the police are sending out a strong message that SA is not a haven for drug empires.

South Africans worried

Netizens on Facebook were concerned that more drug traffickers were streaming into the country.

Prince Siya Mazibuko said:

"South Africa has become a playground."

Ras Magosi St Magakwe said:

"What boggles the mind is that the masterminds are never caught."

Simphiwe said:

"And Malema wants open borders."

Thuso Mothobi said:

"South Africa is just a comedian country. All the rubbish comes here and do as they please."

