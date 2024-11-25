The South African Police Service arrested a Brazilian national after he was caught trying to smuggle drugs

He wrapped three kilograms of drugs around his torso with a street value of R1,8 million

South Africans celebrated the police, and many noted that the cops are making more busts recently

SA clapped after the police arrested a Brazilian drug mule. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and FG Trade/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service busted a Brazilian who was trying to smuggle three kilograms worth of drugs.

Drug mule arrested at OR Tambo

According to the South African Police Service, the suspect was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, on 24 November 2024. The 25-year-old had flown from Sao Paulo, Brazil when the police pounced on him. The police found three kilograms of drugs valued at R1.8 million. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

South Africans applaud the police

Netizens on Facebook saluted the police for arresting the drug mule. They applauded the police's efforts in dealing with the scourge of drugs.

Tshepo Mahlatji said:

"Well done, SAPS. Good work."

Olebogeng Motlogelwa said:

"Well done. Brazil and Nigeria are bringing the drugs here."

Elvis Donnelly said:

"Well done guys. Keep up the good work."

Ernest Raphogojane said:

"They know very well that South Africa is a lawless country, where police are taking bribes like nobody's business. They don't care bout their children and the country too."

Nicolasdj Rsa Rsa joked:

"Lol, since when do South African police know how to deal with drugs at airports? Because they pass in front of them every day."

Nkosi Troy Kgotso said:

"A large shipment just passed."

Drug mule expels 110 drug bullets

