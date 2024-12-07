The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport

The 43-year-old woman from Paraguay was travelling from Sao Paolo in Brazil to South Africa

South Africans are growing frustrated with the number of drug mules coming in from Brazil

Drug mules continue to take their chances at OR Tambo International Airport.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members have arrested another drug mule at the airport in Johannesburg, also coming from Brazil.

According to SAPS, the woman landed in the country from São Paulo when she was arrested.

Woman arrested for drug smuggling

SAPS confirmed that the 43-year-old woman from Paraguayan was arrested for drug smuggling.

She was taken to a local hospital, where X-rays showed that she had foreign objects in her stomach.

She expelled a total of 33 drug bullets following her arrest. The Paraguayan woman is now the fourth drug mule to be arrested at the airport in the past two weeks.

Social media users have their say

South Africans weighed in on the latest bust, with many expressing frustration that the drug traffickers were always coming from Brazil.

@nathanudiza said:

“Brazil is part of BRICS. We should collaborate to combat drug mules between our countries. Cutting ties is not the answer.”

@Mankaswa added:

“Cut ties with Brazil.”

@Maso_90 stated:

“Flag Brazil. Communicate with them about this issue.”

@MathopeGosebo suggested:

“We need a show like Airport Security or Border Control. There will be enough content.”

@Phindoms1 said:

“Next time, don’t rush to arrest them, but follow these mules. They'll lead you to real culprits.”

@PiletjiSebola added:

“Sao Paulo again, and again, and again. This is a disturbing trend.”

@Maso_90 asked:

“Yhooo, hayi. This São Paulo airport. How long will it take for Minister Ronald Lamola to flag this with Brazil?”

@Clinton37031290 said:

“This direct route from OR Tambo to Sao Paulo has become an absolute nightmare and should be stopped with immediate effect.”

