Paraguayan Woman Arrested at OR Tambo, Becomes 4th Drug Mule Arrested at Airport in 2 Weeks
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport
- The 43-year-old woman from Paraguay was travelling from Sao Paolo in Brazil to South Africa
- South Africans are growing frustrated with the number of drug mules coming in from Brazil
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Drug mules continue to take their chances at OR Tambo International Airport.
South African Police Service (SAPS) members have arrested another drug mule at the airport in Johannesburg, also coming from Brazil.
According to SAPS, the woman landed in the country from São Paulo when she was arrested.
Woman arrested for drug smuggling
SAPS confirmed that the 43-year-old woman from Paraguayan was arrested for drug smuggling.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
She was taken to a local hospital, where X-rays showed that she had foreign objects in her stomach.
She expelled a total of 33 drug bullets following her arrest. The Paraguayan woman is now the fourth drug mule to be arrested at the airport in the past two weeks.
Social media users have their say
South Africans weighed in on the latest bust, with many expressing frustration that the drug traffickers were always coming from Brazil.
@nathanudiza said:
“Brazil is part of BRICS. We should collaborate to combat drug mules between our countries. Cutting ties is not the answer.”
@Mankaswa added:
“Cut ties with Brazil.”
@Maso_90 stated:
“Flag Brazil. Communicate with them about this issue.”
@MathopeGosebo suggested:
“We need a show like Airport Security or Border Control. There will be enough content.”
@Phindoms1 said:
“Next time, don’t rush to arrest them, but follow these mules. They'll lead you to real culprits.”
@PiletjiSebola added:
“Sao Paulo again, and again, and again. This is a disturbing trend.”
@Maso_90 asked:
“Yhooo, hayi. This São Paulo airport. How long will it take for Minister Ronald Lamola to flag this with Brazil?”
@Clinton37031290 said:
“This direct route from OR Tambo to Sao Paulo has become an absolute nightmare and should be stopped with immediate effect.”
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za