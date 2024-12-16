Fikile Mbalula questioned why the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party didn't have more supporters at their celebration

The MK Party celebrated its one-year anniversary at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

Julius Malema weighed in on Mbalula's comment on social media, saying that Mbaks never disappointed

Fikile Mbalula recently mocked the turnout at the MK Party’s one-year anniversary and even Julius Malema found the post funny. Image: @MbalulaFikile (X)/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Fikile Mbalula has taken a swipe at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party following its first anniversary celebrations.

The MK Party marked its one-year anniversary at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 15 December.

While a large number of party supporters attended the celebrations, Mbalula couldn’t help but notice that it was far less than he expected.

Mbalula aims dig at MK Party

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) took to social media to comment on the turnout, referencing the MK Party’s recent claims that they were robbed during the May elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Jacob Zuma's party claimed it had evidence that votes were stolen during the national government elections.

Mbalula cheekily stated that it would have reflected in the celebrations if they had as many supporters as they claimed.

The tweet drew mixed reactions from South Africans, but it did draw a laugh from Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

South Africans split over Mbalula's comment

Others on social media were split with their reactions, with some sharing photos of the stadium and asking if he only saw one side of it.

@ZizinjaAbelungu said:

“SG, the stadium is literally empty. We should be the ones who are investigating. How did he get that 14%, yet he continues to decline?”

@Bizlifestyle4 stated:

“It's an episode of I Blew It. Many people who voted for MK wouldn't vote for it again.”

@Bhuda_Mthura added:

“Some of us couldn't make it, but we are still going to vote for MK come 2026.”

@Boowa7 said:

“Your GNU partner DA never fills stadiums. Yet they are always number two.”

@AwaitedOne1 stated:

“I knew the ANC top six were watching. We appreciate the support. Sorry for the chest pains the packed-to-capacity stadium may have caused.”

@bongwe_ncube asked:

“So, to you, filling up a stadium determines the election outcome? How many times did you fill up stadiums, yet you got 40%?”

Jacob Zuma preaches unity among black political parties

In a related article, Jacob Zuma called on black political parties to join forces to gain political unity.

The MK Party president made the call during the MKP's first-anniversary celebration on December 15.

Briefly News reported that Msholozi said this was the only way black people could maintain complete control.

Source: Briefly News