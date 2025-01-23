Former City of Johannesburg Chair of Chairs Colleen Makhubele will be going to Parliament for the first time

After joining the MK Party through the progressive caucus, Makhubele has been deployed to parliament as a Member of Parliament

Supporters praised the deployment, and many applauded the MK Party for appointing more than one MP to parliament

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Colleen Makhubele will be an MK Party MP. Images: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Wikus de Wet / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The MK Party has appointed Colleen Makhubele as its newest Member of Parliament and announced the appointment on 22 January 2025.

MK deploys MPs to Parly

The party posted on its @MkhontoWesizwex X account and announced that two members have been deployed to the National Assembly. Makhubele served in the past as the Speaker of the Johannesburg council and the Chair of Chairs. She was also a non-executive director and board chair of the South African Post Office. Makhubele joined the MK Party in September 2024 alongside Midvaal's former mayor, Bongani Baloyi.

Who else was deployed?

The other MK Party member deployed to parliament was Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng. A member of the Bapedi Royal Family, he was appointed to the MK Party's National High Command when it was announced in 2024 as the party's Economic Transformation Committee chairperson.

The party said Makhubele and Nchabeleng had been tasked with advancing the party's vision of radical socio-economic transformation and prioritising land expropriation and youth empowerment, among others.

Colleen Makhubele will be in Parliament. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Supporters celebrate

Supporters of the party were ecstatic at her MP deployment.

Kavi said:

"MK has royalty. GNU has interior decorators and matriculants."

Thami Tshabalala said:

"MKP is ahead of the rest, always deployment the creme de la creme to positions of power."

SbuKinPmb said:

"MK Party leadership is working hard to deploy the right people in critical positions."

The People's spokesperson said:

"That's what I'm talking about! Radical transformation in our lifetime for real."

Chief Phembekani said:

"Good appointments to Parliament."

Source: Briefly News