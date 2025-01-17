The MK Party's purse handler, Dr Thanti Mthanti, resigned from the party after being appointed two months ago

The party posted a statement announcing his resignation months after it announced its National High Command

South Africans roasted the party, and some noted that the leadership was in constant flux

JOHANNESBURG—The MK Party's treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mthanti, resigned after two months in the position. The party announced that it was looking for his replacement.

MKP's treasurer-general quits

The party's official X account @MkhontoweSizwex posted his resignation letter and the party's statement announcing the resignation. Mthanthi said that he was stepping down from all of his roles in the party. He is stepping down as its Convenor of High Command deployed in the Western Cape, the Chair of the Communications Sub-Committee and the party's treasurer-general. He said he remains an ordinary member of the National High Command.

MKP praises Nthanti

The party praised Mthanti's contributions. It praised him as an astute leader serving in different roles. It acknowledged that he would remain a valued member of the National High Command. Party president Jacob Zuma will also rely on him to help set up the party's financial control systems.

What you need to know about the MKP's structures

South Africans not surprised

The resignation did not take aback netizens. Others noted that the party constantly changes its leadership.

Timeless said:

"No one has ever kept his position in the MK after being appointed. We told you that the TG and SG have money to account for."

SewelaNkoana said:

"Every week is reshuffling. Must be exhausting to be part of this circus."

Get Rich or Die Trying said:

"MK needs to put its house in order. You can't have a change of leadership on a monthly basis."

Kamva said:

"No one works harder than the HR (if that exists) of MKP."

Kgabo said:

"He didn't even finish three months' probation."

