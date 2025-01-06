NFormer African National Congress MP Mervyn Dirks has been appointed as the MK Party's chief whip in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature

He replaced Kwazi Mbanjwa, who was suspended last week along with two other members of the party

Some South Africans remarked that the MK Party operates more like a company than a political party

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Mervyn Dirks is the MK Party's new chief whip in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: National Assembly and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

KWAZULU-NATAL — After the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal suspended the province's chief whip and two other members, the MK Party appointed another chief whip. A former African National Congress (ANC) MP has ascended to the role.

Who's the MKP's new KZN whip?

Mervyn Dirks replaced Kwazi Mbanjwa, who, along with Thobani Zuma and Sfiso Zuma, was suspended for allegedly transgressing the party's constitution. The party announced Dirks's appointment in a statement shared on @MkhontoweSizweX on 5 January 2024.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela hailed Dirks as a seasoned and experienced politician. He served in the National Parliament and the Legislature, joined the MK Party, and served in the uMgungundlovu District.

View the statement here:

Dirks was expelled from the ANC for aligning himself with the MK Party. In 2019, the ANC suspended him after finding him guilty of breaching its code of ethical conduct and calling President Cyril Ramaphosa out on statements he made in a leaked tape.

Why was the chief whip suspended?

According to TimesLIVE, a leaked letter showed that Mbanjwa refused to hand over the MK Partyy's bank accounts to the provincial convener, Thembinkosi Mchunu, despite the order from the high command. After their suspension, party members picketed outside President Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. They said they were not protesting; they wanted to bring the issue of factionalism to Msholozi's attention.

What are South Africans' views?

Netizens commenting on Facebook slammed the party and dragged it.

Mogale Mphele said:

"MK is not a political party but an Ltd, a limited privately owned entity where the owner calls all the shots, rather than a political party which has the mechanism to elect or remove a leader."

Johnny Masilo asked:

"Joining MK? What are his corruption credentials?"

Khetho Marquinhos Mshenguz said:

"MK is becoming ANC lite."

Pheelo Maleleka said:

"He is not going to last, unfortunately, in that stokvel."

Sandile Citi said:

"The true meaning of there is no honour among thieves."

Source: Briefly News