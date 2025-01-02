The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party has suspended three members for alleged irregularities and transgressing the party's constitution

Dr Kwazi Mbanjwa, Sifiso Zuma, and Thobani Zuma will now wait for their cases to be dealt with in upcoming disciplinary hearings

South Africans weighed in on the latest suspensions, with many speculating that there was a battle for power within the party

Jacob Zuma's MK Party suspended three members of the KZN legislature, leaving South Africans divided. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party has taken action against three members of the KZN legislature.

The members were suspended by party president Jacob Zuma and the national high command for alleged irregularities and transgressions of the MK Party’s constitution.

Chief Whip removed from position

According to a party statement, the three members are Dr Kwazi Mbanjwa, Sifiso Zuma, and Thobani Zuma.

Mbanjwa was immediately removed as Chief Whip and suspended as a legislature member, while Sifiso Zuma was issued with a cautionary suspension as Caucus Manager.

All three cases have been referred to the National Prosecutor, and disciplinary hearings will follow.

The party noted that it has zero tolerance for ill-discipline behaviour, adding that the party must demonstrate its ability to lead society with dignity and integrity from within its ranks.

The party has a history of cutting ties with members. On 20 August 2024, 10 former members filed a court application to contest their removal.

On 19 November 2014, the party also fired Mary Phadi, but the Mpumalanga leader took the matter to court as well and won her appeal.

Citizens think there’s a power struggle ongoing

Some social media users are not surprised by the recent reports, saying that a battle for power was happening within the party, but others welcomed the move.

Israel Zwide KaLanga Mkhatshwa said:

“The battle for positions intensifies. Those who campaigned day and night for the party before elections are being replaced by new breakaway members from the ANC and EFF.”

Mosimanegape Sam added:

“That is the sign that Zuma is a dictator. No one stands against him.”

Victor Dihangoane stated:

“Spies have no place in our party.”

Malome Evans joked:

“It is a thing of old age. I remember when he used to reshuffle his cabinet at night 🤣.”

Tib De Ten said:

“Good move. He is dealing with power mongers.”

Zenande Ntanga Mngcele added:

“That's the Zuma we know. He doesn't like competition.”

Fhatuwani Ravhutendele joked:

“I am only waiting for Floyd's suspension. The rest, I don’t care.”

Herman Hoffman said:

“Here they go again.”

@Mpinzana6 said:

“The party of suspensions and expulsions.”

Zuma concerned about MK Party infighting

In a related article, party president Zuma expressed concern that MK Party members were fighting for positions.

Briefly News reported that Zuma claimed there would be plenty of positions once they took over the country.

Many South Africans accused Zuma of being a hypocrite, saying he was also guilty of fighting for positions.

