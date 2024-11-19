Jacob Zuma has fired Mary Phadi from the MK Party following her alleged involvement in an assassination plot

The former Mpumalanga leader was given the chance to resign voluntarily from the party but didn't do so

South Africans questioned whether the MK Party had a disciplinary process or just fired its members as they wished

Jacob Zuma has fired Mary Phadi from the MK Party for bringing the party into disrepute over her involvement in an alleged assassination plot. Image: @AfricaFactsZon/ Emmanuel Croset.

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma has brought the hammer down on Mary Phadi’s membership with the MK Party.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has fired the Mpumalanga leader over a myriad of charges.

However, the main reason why Phadi was axed from the party is because of allegations that she plotted to assassinate a political rival.

Phadi accused of assassination plot

In August, it was reported that Phadi allegedly hired hitmen to kill General Tough Mdluli.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mdluli, who is her provincial rival in the organisation, said he opened a case against Phadi after receiving several death threats. He also said that he received voice recordings where the plot to kill him was discussed.

MK Party offers Phadi a chance to resign

In a statement, the party said it provided the former provincial leader a chance to resign voluntarily from the Mpumalanga legislature.

When she failed to do so, her membership was revoked immediately.

The party claimed that the decision came after charges were brought against her, including misappropriating funds, bringing the organisation into disrepute and non-compliance with party leadership’s request.

South Africans divided over news

Social media users are split over the news, with some supporting the decision and others questioning if the MK Party just fired members without a disciplinary hearing.

Bongani Maseko said:

“This is just the beginning🤣🤣. More to be fired.”

@kabelodick added:

“If I were a member of the MK Party, I would never accept any position. Imagine you get three months nyana, then boom, they tell you to step down🙆‍♂️ 🤣.

@SabeloMlaba1 stated:

It was about time. She should have been expelled a long time ago, this one.”

@LuvMboniswa asked:

“Are there disciplinary processes in MKP, or do you just get fired depending on the president's feelings about you?”

@Yandisa87376189 stated:

“I feel sorry for Floyd😭. He is going to have to toe the president's line or else. Ndlozi must stay in the EFF.”

@lebuza25 said:

“The reason why we voted for him is because of his decisiveness.”

@azwivhudzu29804 added:

“They were singing uBaba; now uBaba is showing them flames.”

@Bruno44750193 noted:

“Good. He must get rid of all the crooks in his party.”

20 MK Party members fired

In a related article, Briefly News reported how the MK Party fired 20 members recently.

Parliament's National Speaker, Thoko Didiza, informed members that their membership was terminated.

South Africans were amused by the news, especially since Zuma also expelled a high-ranking member.

Source: Briefly News