Members of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Moses Mabhida region denied that they were protesting outside Nkandla

Social media posts alleged that members protested after the suspension of three members of the KZN legislature

South Africans are divided over the reports, with some saying it's attempts to destabilise the party

MK Party members have denied there were protests outside Nkandla, saying that a group were just trying to get wisdom from Jacob Zuma. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

There was no protest outside Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla on Thursday, 3 January 2025.

That’s according to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Moses Mabhida region, which rubbished claims that it was behind an organised protest outside the party leader’s home.

The protest was allegedly in relation to the suspension of three members from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Wednesday, 1 January.

Region denies members were protesting

After social media reported a protest outside the former state president’s home, party members in the region sought to clarify what had happened.

According to the Moses Mabhida region, the group were visiting Zuma to seek “political wisdom”.

They claim that the region is divided into two groups, and they needed Zuma’s advice on how to resolve the issue.

“Numerous efforts have been taken to address the matter but to no avail. Proper communication procedures and protocols have been adhered to, but no response has been received. Hence, these commanders felt it would be wise to take the issue straight to the president to seek his vast political sagacity,” officials from the region said.

MK Party members suspended

Social media posts alleged that the protest was related to the suspension of three party members recently.

Zuma and the national high command suspended Thobani Zuma, Sfiso Zuma and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa, claiming they transgressed the party's constitution.

The trio will now have to attend a disciplinary process where their fates will be decided.

The party has a history of cutting ties with members. On 20 August 2024, 10 former members filed a court application to contest their removal.

Social media divided over alleged protests

South Africans weighed in on the news, with some claiming troublemakers were within the party and others believing it was the beginning of the end for the political movement.

Ifeanyi Erondu said:

“What is going on? We want strong opposition. Let’s work for the good of the party and the nation.”

Romano Margon stated:

“The beginning of the end of MK.”

Sduduzo Ntombela added:

“Troublemakers are trying too hard to bring instability within the party. We are behind our leadership in trying to take out rotten potatoes in our party. We want this to be a no nonsense party when it comes to thieving n corruption. Anyone caught stealing party funds should be called to the DC and subsequently expelled should they be found guilty.”

Moses Kopa said:

“The party remain intact despite malicious rumours to instigate insurrection. Nonetheless, at the appropriate time, the leadership will move very quickly to nip this rumour in the bud. The agenda remains to unite Black people to once again govern this country. We need to expedite our strategy to unseat ANC from the government. We remain steadfastly behind our leaders.”

Shongwe Mntimande Thulanie added:

“Propaganda from MK haters, and most of them are from the EFF and ANC.”

Khoe Natives Xam stated:

“2025 MKP is dying party faster than Cope.”

Moses Xolo asked:

“But who was protesting outside his home yesterday?”

Zuma concerned with infighting within MK Party

The recent issues with errant members have once again raised the possibility of power struggles within the party.

Briefly News reported on 8 December, party president Zuma expressed concern that MK Party members were fighting for positions.

Zuma claimed there would be plenty of positions once they took over the running of the country.

Source: Briefly News