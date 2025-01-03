The Gauteng Health Department launched an investigation following the death of a woman at Westbury Clinic

32-year-old Miriam Singh passed away within an hour of being admitted to the clinic with labour pains

South Africans don't believe the department's claims that the patient had underlying conditions

The Gauteng Health Department found no wrongdoing by Westbury Clinic staff following the death of a 32-year-old mother, but South Africans aren't so sure. Image: @centralnewsza (X)/ izusek

GAUTENG – The Health Department in the province has cleared the Westbury Clinic of any wrongdoing.

The clinic was at the centre of scrutiny recently following the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child on Sunday, 29 December 2024.

32-year-old Miriam Singh was admitted to the clinic after experiencing labour pains but passed away within an hour of being admitted to the midwifery obstetric unit (MOU).

Health Department launches investigation

Following peaceful protests outside the clinic by family members demanding answers, the Gauteng Department of Health launched an investigation into the matter.

Spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said that according to the department’s findings, the healthcare workers at the facility followed the correct protocols.

“The postmortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility.”

He added that they could not disclose the actual medical condition which contributed to her death due to doctor-patient confidentiality.

Family claim they were given different stories

The investigation was launched following numerous calls from family members for answers.

The family said that initially, the staff could not explain what caused Singh’s death. Later, the family were given conflicting reports about what occurred prior to her death.

South Africans have questions

The department’s findings have caused a stir online, with many questioning the legitimacy of the findings. The department has previously been accused of not taking matters seriously, with the MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko being accused of downplaying issues at Helen Joseph Memorial Hospital on 9 September 2024.

Sharon Sharon said:

“Easy way out. Did they pick up this condition during her visits or suddenly discovered it.”

Zandile Ndlovu added:

“I wish they had money to do their own postmortem privately and get a second opinion. This feels like a cover-up, honestly. Even if she had a condition, I think the boyfriend and the nurses should have known because everything is in the file, and they should have told her or transferred her to the hospital immediately.”

Rochelle Foster stated:

“Many unanswered questions here. Extremely sad indeed.”

Tebogo Motsepe said:

“People with underlying health conditions give birth every day and don't just die. Someone is hiding something here.”

Melanie Ivy O'Brien added:

“Was the autopsy done by an independent doctor? I would want a second one to make sure there is no cover-up.”

Robyn Emily stated:

“Cover up. This is rare.”

Modise Ranko added:

“They will obviously say that🙄.”

Westbury community angry with police

The community of Westbury has had its fair share of problems with service delivery.

Briefly News reported that community members clashed with police during a protest.

Community members were protesting after a water shortage in their area on 27 November 2024.

