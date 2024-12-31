Westbury community members are demanding answers after the death of a 32-year-old woman and her baby

Miriam Singh was admitted to the clinic to give birth but passed away under mysterious circumstances

Family want the MMC, MEC and Premier to come down and deal with the matter as they wait for answers

Community members of Westbury are outraged and demanding answers after Miriam Singh passed away at a clinic under mysterious circumstances. Image: @ewnupdates

GAUTENG – Westbury community members are up in arms following the death of a pregnant mother and her baby at a local clinic.

32-year-old Miriam Singh passed away at the Westbury clinic under mysterious circumstances.

The mother passed away on Sunday, 29 December, and community members are still awaiting answers.

Singh passed away under mysterious circumstance

Speaking to the media outside the clinic, family members explained that the 32-year-old was admitted to the Westbury clinic on Sunday to have the baby.

She went with her brother and boyfriend, and while waiting, she asked them to get her some food.

When they returned 20 minutes later, the staff informed them that she and the baby had passed away.

Her boyfriend said that clinic staff refused to disclose the cause of her death.

Community upset with police outside clinic

Community members gathered outside the clinic on Tuesday, 31 December, as they continued to demand answers from the clinic as to how Singh passed away.

They also called on the MEC for Health, the MMC and Premier Panyaza Lesufi to address them.

During the peaceful protest outside the clinic, community members also expressed anger at the police, who called in backup to deal with the issue.

Many expressed frustration that police didn’t respond to gang-related violence the same way but were quick to intimidate peaceful protesters.

South Africans weigh in on issue

Social media users sympathised with family members while commenting on the state of healthcare in the country.

Luellen Smith said:

“I hope the family sues the state for negligence. Deepest condolences.”

Judith Rosemary Fourie added:

“Sorry for the family’s loss, but you will never get the answers you want. They cover up each other's lies.”

Deirdre Erasmus Delport stated:

“National health care is our government’s dream. They can't even get it right as it is now, but they want to serve the whole country. May her soul rest in peace. Strength to the family for your incredible loss, and so sad that you will probably never get the real story.”

Dorianne Heugh said:

“Nurses and doctors are not being held accountable anymore. They do what they want and have no responsibility when there are questions asked. This family must go through the right channels; every hospital has a lawyer.”

Debbie Clifford stated:

“What an absolute disgrace, but the powers that be do not care as they are too busy with other important things like having a good time, travelling, spending money and living their best lives at the expense of the citizens.”

Gareth Phillip Dickens asked:

“And NHI will fix it? Not so sure. The whole system needs changing.”

