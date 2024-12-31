Nobuntu Mkhize lashed out at air hostesses aboard a FlySafair flight on Boxing Day

Mitchells Plain residents are angry with Mkhize over her remarks about coloured people

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that charges are temporarily withdrawn

Mitchells Plain residents are furious after Nobuntu Mkhize criticised coloured people from the area in a viral video aboard a FlySafair flight. Image: @AsanteOnBoards/ FlySafair Media Centre

The community of Mitchells Plain is up in arms over comments made by Nobuntu Mkhize on a FlySafair flight.

The SABC brand manager is at the centre of a now-viral story following her altercation on a flight on 26 December.

Mkhize was filmed lashing out at cabin crew on the flight, but her statement about coloured people has angered many in the Cape Town community.

Mkhize makes derogatory comments about coloureds

During her rant directed at the air hostesses, the 43-year-old was heard uttering derogatory statements about coloured Mitchells Plain.

"You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings, but no degree. Right now, when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a licence. You don't even have a car," she was heard saying.

The remarks did not sit well with community members, who said it made them angry.

Mitchells Plain residents infuriated with comments

Speaking to News24, many residents of the area expressed their anger at hearing Mkhize’s words.

Shanice Hendricks even challenged the SABC employee to visit the area.

"Who does she think she is to come and take our people for a joke? She had no right to come for the coloured community in such a brutal way. She must come show her face here,” she said.

She added that the coloureds would show her a thing or two for being rude and showing no for the community.

Michael Smith didn’t mince his words when he also challenged Mkhize to come to the area and make the comments.

“She must come try and make those comments in a coloured community. Let's see if she will be as brave as she was to the flight attendant. Ons vattie kakkie.”

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams called for Mkhize to be prosecuted for the comments.

"Her comment on coloured people with gold rings from Mitchells Plain is horrendous and is exactly how some people still view us. We call for the immediate prosecution of this woman," he said.

Charges temporarily withdrawn against Mkhize

Mkhize was charged in terms of the Civil Aviation Act for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board an aircraft in service.

The case docket was presented to the prosecutor on 27 December, before Mkhize’s first appearance.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed to Briefly News that the case was temporarily withdrawn pending further investigation and the addition of more charges.

