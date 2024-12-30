South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared a hilarious video making fun of Nobuntu Vilakazi

The SABC brand manager was caught in an altercation with the flight attendants and threw tantrums

Mzansi laughed at Somizi's video, saying he is hilarious and some dared him to start trouble on the flight

Somizi Mhlongo trolled Nobuntu Mkhize after her FlySafair drama. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images, @MDNnewss/X

Somizi pokes fun at Nobuntu Mkhize after FlySafair drama

Media star Somizi Mhlongo boarded a flight from Cape Town and posted a video of himself making fun of Nobuntu Mkhize.

The former Idols SA judge said he wanted to cause trouble on the flight, mimicking Mkhize's sounds during the tantrum.

The video was posted by @ms_tourist and sparked reactions:

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's hilarious video

This is how some people reacted to the video saying Somizi is hilarious and that Nobuntu should be embarrassed for her actions.

@BlackfairyDT

"Somizi is telling the truth. This lady is crazy."

@Hlela_Lulubel hyped:

"He’s such a vibe."

@loksionchick laughed:

"Somizi is crazy hilarious."

@MthabineJustice advised:

"He should’ve had a drink first."

@Mvusze stated:

"We do know who his father is this one. He can cause trouble if he wanted to and nobody would do anything about it."

@Ladyormisstoyou laughed:

"I love him🤣"

Nobuntu plans to sue FlySafair, SAPS

According to News24, Nobuntu plans to sue both the airline and the SAPS, as she is adamant that she was not intoxicated during the altercation.

Nobuntu pulled the race card, "If I was white, they would not have treated me the way they treated me. Although I do not condone it, I said some of the things I said because they were undermining me since I am black,” she was quoted saying.

"I want to sue both the SAPS as well as the airline, finish and klaar," Mkhize said.

SA amused by Nobuntu's ghetto tendencies

In a previous report from Briefly News, social media users were amazed by Nobuntu Vilakazi after she created havoc on a Fly Safair flight on Boxing Day.

Her alarming behaviour was caused because she was under the influence of alcohol. She disrupted the peace during heavy turbulence after being denied more alcohol.

Nobuntu allegedly threatened everybody, and Mzansi was perplexed, saying things like this happen overseas.

