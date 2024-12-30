The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) condemned SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize for her in-flight rant

Mkhize went viral for her altercation with a FlySafair flight attendant on 26 December 2024

SACAA called her behaviour unruly, disorderly and indecent and said such conduct endangers occupants and flight attendants' safety

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SACAA CEO Poppy Khoza called Nobuntu Mkhize out for her conduct. Images: Moe Zoyari/Bloomberg via Getty Images and @FonyokaPondoka/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) called South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) employee Nobuntu Mkhize for her fight with a FlySafair flight attendant on 26 December.

SACAA also condemns SABC employee

In a statement Briefly News saw, SACAA's CEO Poppy Khoza said the incident was unfortunate and distasteful as it sought to undermine the passengers and crew's safety. She also commended the cabin crew's attempts to de-escalate the conflict.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Unruly behaviour, nuisance, disorderly or indecent acts on boars any aircraft endangers the safety of both the aircraft and its occupants, and this cannot be tolerated," she said.

What happened after the incident?

The SABC condemned Mkhize for her conduct on the plane. She said she worked at the SABC and would ensure the clash aired on SABC News.

She, however, denied that she was drunk during the flight and insisted that she, too, was a victim. She also threatened legal action against the South African Police Service and FlySafair, which put her on a no-flight list.

What do South Africans say?

Netizens on Facebook were equally unimpressed by her actions and continually condemned them.

Frekkie Patsa said:

"She must be sacked soon. We don't need people in high public positions like her."

Jenni Forbes said:

"So glad our CAA has stepped up, as the regulations clearly state that his behaviour is unacceptable for safety reasons."

Amanda Maas said:

"This is so distasteful."

Moreshka Lebona said:

"Alcohol can ruin your life for sure."

Lee Stanza said:

"Alcohol, entitlement and low IQ don't mix well."

PA to lodge SAHRC complaint

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance announced its intentions to file a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against Mkhize. The party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, slammed her.

He said her conduct was unacceptable and called on the SABC to act against her. This was after she went viral for her altercation with a FlySafair flight attendant.

Source: Briefly News