Police have arrested one man in the Free State after two decomposed bodies were discovered in a house

The bodies are believed to be that of a mother and daughter who were visiting the girl's father in Lindley

South Africans are horrified by the latest crime, with many calling for men to change their ways toward women

FREE STATE – One man has been arrested after police made a gruesome discovery at a home in Ntha near Lindley.

Police found two decomposed bodies in the home after receiving a complaint from neighbours.

Neighbours complained of a terrible smell and flies coming from the house, leading police to investigate.

Decomposed bodies of mother and daughter found

According to police, officers visited the home on 31 December 2024 at approximately 10 pm, but no one opened the door.

Officers then looked through the window and noticed a decomposed body on the floor covered with a blanket. They also spotted a second body belonging to a minor that was also covered.

After gaining access to the home and arresting the owner, they discovered that the bodies belonged to a mother and her daughter from Mamafubedu.

It’s believed she went to visit the father of her daughter in Lindley on 22 December 2024.

The bodies were decomposed beyond recognition. A postmortem will be conducted on the bodies to determine the exact cause of death.

South Africans shocked by latest case

Social media users weighed in on the story, with many expressing anger that another woman had died seemingly at the hands of her partner.

Relebohile Kamohi said:

“Dear men. This is not normal. We can't keep reading about these kinds of stories. Something has to change.”

Ramadumetja Seolwana asked:

“So he called them over to his house for Christmas just to kill them? Like, don't we have other options to solve issues? We have so many organisations for mental health and public facilities available to help people when they are not coping with issues of life. Unlike killing each other like there is a second chance in life. Once you are gone, you are gone.”

Yaka Dumisa stated:

“Wild animal. So, he was keeping them there until when.”

Tebogo Vincentia Ditsele said:

“Yoh. I had to read it twice. So this guy was living with decomposed bodies. He is an animal, bathong. Condolences to the family. May this beast rot in jail.”

Walter Smit stated:

“Some men have zero respect for women. They kill them like they're cows.”

Melusi asked:

“What happened to humanity? People don't value other people's lives anymore.”

Decomposed bodies discovered in Limpopo

Briefly News reported on 29 December 2024 that the decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

Police were unable to say how the pair died, but officers believe that they may have been in a relationship.

South Africans were shocked as it was believed to be another alleged Gender-Based Violence case.

