The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of suspects

The suspects are wanted for the burglary of the Rhangani Primary School before Christmas

South Africans are annoyed that brazen criminals decided to target a primary school

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a group who robbed a primary school and stole over R29,000 worth of items.

LIMPOPO - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects wanted for the robbery of a primary school in the province.

SAPS are hunting for suspects who broke into the Rhangani Primary School on 23 December. The school is located in the Mhinga Village, near Malamulele.

Items worth over R29,000 stolen

According to Police Spokesperson Stephen Thakeng, the robbers made off with computers, a TV set and other items valued at over R29,000.

“The following valuable items were stolen at the school: a Hisense television set, black in colour, a white overhead projector, a black desktop computer and a black radio. The value of the items is R29,250,” Thakeng said.

“We are appealing to our residents to not hesitate to call the police about the school’s properties and remember not to buy suspected stolen goods,” he added.”

The incident is understood to have happened on 23 December but continued into Christmas Eve.

While the thieves got away with numerous items, the burglary was nothing compared to a case in the North West where thieves stole the roof of Mmanjakgora Primary School on 9 July.

The North West has been a hotspot for thieves targeting schools. On 11 January 2022, Tirelong Secondary School was targeted once more, making it five times it had been broken into.

South Africans left annoyed by the case

The news has annoyed many social media users, as they expressed frustration that some people would rob a school.

@Psciyentist said:

“May they attempt to resist arrest because who robs a basic education facility? That's economic sabotage for many years to come, phela.”

Ntombi Daka suggested:

“Inside job.”

C H R I S added:

“This is a new low.”

Luks Gazi stated:

“It will take time for this country to develop because of crime, and I feel sorry for those who fought for this democracy because we are failing them as a nation.”

AU ST IN said:

“The same people will be complaining about the lack of infrastructure next year...ai batho bona.”

Johnnie Johnstone said:

“Open borders and lawlessness. Steal, rob, loot, break, burn, destroy. ANC-Junkstatus-country.”

Limpopo schools hit by burglaries

Briefly News reported on 6 July that police were concerned by recent break-ins targeting schools in the province.

Limpopo’s Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the crimes.

The commissioner made the statement after thieves targeted Gidela Secondary School in Ximausa village.

Source: Briefly News