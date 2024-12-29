Limpopo SAPS Condemns Murder-Suicide Incident, SA Shattered
- Police found the decomposing bodies of a man and a woman in Thabazimbi, Limpopo
- It's uncertain how they died, but law enforcement suspects that the two were in a relationship
- The province's police commissioner condemned the incident, and South Africans reeled from another alleged Gender-Based Violence and Femicide case
THABAZIMBI, LIMPOPO — A man's decomposing body was found hanging from the ceiling, and a woman's body was found next to him in Thabazimbi in Limpopo on 28 December 2025.
Possible GBV murder-suicide?
According to SABC News, the 33-year-old man and the 24-year-old woman believed to be from Lesotho, lived together in Northam outside Thabazimbi. They were allegedly in a relationship together, and while the police do not know what happened, they suspect that it was the result of a domestic dispute.
The South African Police Service's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident. Briefly News reported on several gender-based violence-related cases since the festive season began.
GBVF murder cases in December 2024
- A man from Kwazulu-Natal confessed on a live Facebook video on 17 December that he killed his girlfriend; he was found dead the next day
- Another man from the same province killed his girlfriend and their child and committed suicide, and they were found on 20 December
- A Tshwane man killed his Tshwane Metro Police Department girlfriend on 24 December in Lotus Gardens and fled
South Africans devastated
Netizens on Facebook were shattered by another possible gender-based violence murder.
Ramonyathi Moses said:
"Limpopo is now becoming KZN."
Chris Molefi said:
"Limpopo is a second KZN province."
Castro Musinyali said:
"This is a sign that the anti-GBV concept is not effective. My observation of it is that it does not address root causes."
Nozipho Mak said:
"Limpopo again."
SAPS arrests man for killing girlfriend
In another article, Briefly News reported that the police arrested a Parktown, Johannesburg man for killing his partner in October. A fight between him and his girlfriend broke out, and it turned violent.
Two relatives attempted to intervene during the fight,t and he shot them before shooting his girlfriend. He fled and was arrested hours later, earning criticism from South Africans.
"Uncontrolled anger is dangerous. That is why itis said that you must be angry, but don't sin," one said.
