A bitter fight between a Gauteng man and his lover turned fatal after he took her life in a cruel way

During his fight with his girlfriend, their relatives tried to intervene, and he shot them both before shooting his girlfriend

She was declared dead on the scene, and he was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene

PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG — South Africans were horrified after a Parktown, Johannesburg man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and injuring her relatives.

Man kills girlfriend after a fight

The South African Police Service reported that the man was arrested on 6 October 2024 after an altercation with his girlfriend. The girlfriend's mother and brother tried to intervene, and he pulled his gun out and shot them. He then shot his girlfriend, who died on the scene.

The police also discovered that the same man reportedly shot two of his colleagues and burned their vehicles. They were taken to hospital, where they were treated for their wounds. The man is expected to appear in court on 7 October on a murder and attempted murder charge.

South Africans discuss punishment

Netizens shared their views on Facebook on the appropriate sentence for the suspect.

Zakhele Mkhize said:

"Take this guy to Palmridge Court. They will give him the sentence he deserves. 13 life sentences."

Regi Ngafhu said:

"He found out."

Malangane Hlulani said:

"In South Africa, only police should have guns. How difficult it is to implement such laws."

Dzunisani Enoc Mahumani said:

"He will be out soon."

Mo Lee Fee said:

"Uncontrolled anger is dangerous. That is why it is said that you must be angry, but don't sin."

Man arrested for killing girlfriend

