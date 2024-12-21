The KwaZulu-Natal man who reportedly killed his girlfriend and child before taking his own life suspected that he was not the child's father

The man allegedly killed her, and the child in Durban, and a voicenote revealed he had doubts about the child's paternity

South Africans weighed in and condemned the man's actions, as many believed did not deserve to be killed

SA was saddened that Bongekile Makhathini's boyfriend killed her. Images: LadyLondie/ Facebook and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The man who murdered his partner and their child in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, did not believe that he was the father of the children.

Paternity issues of child

According to TimesLIVE, Mlondi Cele, who killed Bongeka Makhathini and their three-year-old son, Okuhle, believed his girlfriend had given birth to a child that was not his. He had sent her a voicenote on WhatsApp, accusing her of having a child with another man. He had also reportedly posted the picture of the man he suspected was the child's real father.

The trio's bodies were found on the morning of 20 December in the house they lived in. Former Minister of Police Bheki Cele, his uncle, said Mlondi suffered from bad tempers because he was unemployed. Cele said he had wished he had not killed Bongekile Makhathini.

Netizens weigh in

South Africans on Facebook shared their views on the gruesome incident.

Nkazimulo Tenza said:

"A boy child needs a father figure in his life. I urge the government to criminalise acts of being an absent father."

Danielle said:

"Taking someone's life based on a suspicion is disgusting and inexcusable. Kids grow into their features."

Michael Mathebula asked:

"What have we become? Taking someone's life without tangible proof of evidence. This is indeed astonishing."

Antsho Blessing Annah said:

"Unfortunately, killing has no justification."

Elelwani Mbedzi said:

"This young man was very wrong in all aspects."

Man confesses to killing girlfriend on Facebook

