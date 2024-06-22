The Police in Gauteng have refuted social media claims of 13 gang-related murders, confirming only three murders in Westbury, Sophiatown

They highlighted the arrest of a major suspect, Morgan "Big John" John, and detailed ongoing interventions and arrests aimed at reducing gang violence

The police urged social media users to avoid spreading misinformation that incites fear

In a significant development, one of the most wanted gang-affiliated suspects, Morgan John, also known as Big John, was arrested on Thursday for murder. Images: Phill Magakoe and Rodger Bosch.

The South African Police Management in Gauteng has expressed significant concern over recent social media posts alleging heightened gang-related violence in the province.

Contrary to claims circulating online that 13 people have been killed in gang-affected areas this week.

Official reports confirmed that there were only three murder cases, all in Westbury, Sophiatown, with no gang-related murders reported in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Noordgesig, or other areas.

Gang suspect arrested

In a significant development, one of the most wanted gang-affiliated suspects, Morgan John, also known as Big John, was arrested on Thursday for murder.

He appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 21 June, and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on 29 June.

The provincial police have implemented extensive interventions across all gang violence-affected areas, including Sophiatown (Westbury), Langlaagte (Riverlea), Eldorado Park (Ext 1 to 4), Orlando (Noordgesig), Reigerpark, Booysens (Bella Vista & Chrisville), Motlakeng (Toekomsrus), and Moffat View (South Hills).

More boots on the ground

Additional deployments have strengthened their efforts to support the local stations' routine policing.

These 24-hour deployments include members from the Public Order Police, Tactical Response Unit, Flying Squad, K9 Unit, and Johannesburg Metro Police, alongside private security officers.

From March 1 to June 2024, the Anti-Gang Unit has arrested 106 suspects for various offences, including attempted murder, armed robbery, and drug-related.

These arrests also led to the seizure of 14 firearms, 138 rounds of ammunition, drugs, dangerous weapons, and two hijacked vehicles.

"The dissemination of false information only exacerbates tensions and fear among residents. We appeal to the public to verify information through official channels and support the ongoing efforts to ensure safety and security in our communities."

