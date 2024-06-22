Two suspects were arrested at Lebombo Border Port on June 21, with counterfeit goods worth over R1.3 million seized in separate incidents

The arrests involved a white Volkswagen bus and a Toyota Quantum minibus transporting fake sneakers, clothes, and cosmetics from Mozambique to South Africa

Both suspects face charges under the Customs and Excise Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested at Lebombo Border Port of Entry on Friday, 21 June 2024, driving a white Volkswagen bus while trying to cross the border. Image: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Two suspects were arrested in separate incidents at the Lebombo Border Port of Entry on Friday, 21 June.

Authorities seized counterfeit sneakers, clothes, and cosmetics with an estimated street value exceeding R1.3 million.

See the post on X below:

The suspect almost crossed the border

In the first incident, a 40-year-old man driving a white Volkswagen bus attempted to cross the border from Mozambique into South Africa.

A team comprising members of the Nelspruit-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, SANDF members from the Macadamia military base, Komatipoort SAPS, and Customs officials from SARS Komatipoort stopped and searched the vehicle.

The search revealed a stash of counterfeit goods valued at approximately R800,000.

The goods, transported without a valid permit, were confiscated, and the suspect was arrested and charged with contravening multiple provisions of the Customs and Excise Act (Act 91 of 1964) and the Counterfeit Goods Act (Act 37 of 1997), read with the Trade Marks Act (Act 194 of 1993).

The seized items and the vehicle were documented in the SAPS 13 register at SAPS Komatipoort and are currently stored at the Komatipoort Customs warehouse for safekeeping.

The suspect is detained and is scheduled to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrates' Court on Monday.

More counterfeit goods seized

In a statement, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said while the law enforcement team was still processing the first incident, a white Toyota Quantum minibus with a Venter trailer was stopped for inspection.

During the search, authorities discovered more counterfeit goods, including sneakers and clothes, valued at approximately R500,000.

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with similar offences under the Customs and Excise Act and the Counterfeit Goods Act.

The counterfeit goods from the second incident were also logged in the SAPS 13 register and are secured at the Komatipoort Customs warehouse.

The second suspect is also expected to appear in court on Monday.

Major General Gerber, the Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commended the law enforcement agencies' collaborative efforts.

He praised their integrity and determination to prevent illegal activities at the border.

"As the Hawks, together with our counterparts, we are determined to continue preventing illegal activities from happening in our Province."

“Mike”: Man disappointed after buying fake Nike shoes at night

Briefly News reported that a man shared a video expressing his disappointment after unknowingly purchasing counterfeit Nike shoes from a street vendor.

The TikToker, Mugo Creatives, revealed he discovered the sneakers were branded as 'Mike' the following morning.

The shoes, initially appearing authentic with Nike logos, turned out to be knockoffs, exposing the risks of street shopping.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News