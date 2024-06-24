The DA has proposed to include 10 MPs in key economic roles and make John Steenhuisen deputy president.

This has sparked controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance

Kunene accused the DA of being power-hungry, but netizens said he's pointing fingers to the wrong people

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The DA wants Ramaphosa to include 10 MPs in key economic roles and make John Steenhuisen deputy president. Images: Sydney Seshibedi and Chris McGrat.

Source: Getty Images

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to unveil a new Cabinet, the political landscape in South Africa has become increasingly controversial.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed including at least 10 of its MPs in key economic portfolios and suggested party leader John Steenhuisen as deputy president in a government of national unity (GNU).

This bold move has sparked intense debate, particularly with sharp criticism from Kenny Kunene, the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

See the post on X below:

Kunene criticised the DA for their "double standards"

Kunene did not mince words in his critique of the DA, stating:

"The DA has been saying @OnsBaizaNie (Patriotic Alliance) is about positions, yet they have, since last week, been delaying the cabinet composition, including Gauteng over positions. The DA wants to rule SA through a back door. The DA is power hungry more than any other party."

Kunene's remarks quickly garnered attention on social media, where netizens were divided in their responses.

Some supported Kunene's perspective, while many others came to the DA's defence.

@ish_michelle was particularly scathing in her response to Kunene, saying:

"You are power hungry. The DA is focusing on how it can turn SA around and increase employment, and it has policies to improve Transnet, investment, and infrastructure while you talk kak on social media. You say nothing of substance, only petty gossip."

Other users echoed similar sentiments.

@FanieBouwer commented:

"Not power hungry. They simply want to be in a position to guide SA in the right direction."

While @nolengae emphasized the DA's electoral strength, stating:

"The DA has the 2nd most votes. Positions that are in proportion to votes should be given. That's democracy."

Discussions hit deadlock following demands

According to the Sunday Times, despite the public debate, the DA's demands have complicated the formation of the new Cabinet.

Ramaphosa was expected to unveil his cabinet following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week, but the DA's insistence on a substantial share of cabinet positions has delayed this process.

The ANC has offered the DA only three Cabinet posts, far short of the DA's demand for at least 10 of the 30 available posts.

“We didn’t make a mistake by not voting for you": Mzansi dismisses Ramaphosa’s call for unity in GNU

Briefly News previously reported that President Ramaphosa has emphasized the national reliance on the GNU's success and urged constructive collaboration for South Africa's benefit.

Despite his call for unity, many South Africans remain unconvinced, expressing concerns that the agreement does not prioritize their best interests.

The varied public reactions highlight the critical need for genuine cooperation and effective governance in the new GNU.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News