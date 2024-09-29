Tumiso Ntsoane was rushed to the Pholosong Regional Hospital after he sustained a gunshot wound

The family of the 13-year-old say doctors failed to treat him properly before discharging the youngster

South Africans have called on government to intervene after another tragedy stuck another Gauteng hospital

A family are demanding answers from the Pholosong Regional Hospital after they say doctors failed to properly treat a 13-year-old, which resulted in his death. Image: ArtMarie/ @ewnupdates.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng’s public healthcare system is once again in the spotlight after the death of a 13-year-old boy at the Pholosong Hospital.

The family of Tumiso Ntsoane is demanding answers after they say he was discharged from the hospital without receiving a proper examination.

13-year-old hit by stray bullet

As reported by eNCA, the youngster was hit by a stray bullet while at home. His mother, Selina Ntsoane, explained that he was watching television with his twin brother when she heard a loud bang and saw a hole in the roof.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“When I got out of the bedroom, I asked them what hit the roof. Tumiso responded that he was hurt and when he touched his head, it0 was bleeding. That's when I started to panic” she said.

His brother then found the bullet on the floor. Tumiso was then rushed by ambulance to hospital.

Hospital under fire for lax treatment

His mother added that when they arrived at the hospital, her son was still walking on his own but was only given a pain injection by doctors and stitched up. He was never x-rayed or admitted to a ward before doctors discharged him.

Because they could not get transport back home, the youngster had to sleep on a hospital bench, where he became unresponsive.

“He was unconscious from 10 pm and I told them he was not waking up. They said he would be okay with the injection they gave him. I kept on telling them he was not waking up, and they came back to me and told me the doctor had already discharged him.”

They were able to take him home the following morning but had to rush him back to the hospital when his condition worsened. He was pronounced dead on arrival by hospital staff.

The Gauteng Health Department is probing the matter, and police are investigating a case of murder.

Mzansi weigh in on tragic death

The news of the youngster’s death has got citizens up in arms, with many calling on the government to do something about public hospitals.

Aqeelah Karim said:

“It's what's happening at all public hospitals. This is the sad reality that our state is in. Praying for healing and strength to the bereaved family, may his soul rest in peace.”

Michellê Liebenberg said:

“Come on government, do something about our public hospitals! Where do our government officials go when they are sick? Private! Because they know what they have done to us, and they can’t face it.”

Lenzo Langa added:

“Aaron Motswaledi is busy shoving NHI down our throats. No time for public hospitals.”

Simone Shawnice Ntimbane detailed her issues at the same hospital:

“Just over a month ago, this same hospital refused to help me when I was in a lot of pain. They just said I must do a pregnancy test, and if negative, I must go home without even checking my file to see I was already a patient there waiting on blood test results. My husband had to argue with them to actually look into the file, and only then did they attend to me and see what was causing the pain and treat me.”

Philly Nhlapo summed it up:

“Government hospitals heh🚮💔.”

Gauteng Health promises improvements

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) recently promised to improve conditions at public healthcare facilities in the province.

MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that her department had outlined a strategy to foster a safer healthcare environment.

This comes after the health department was in the spotlight for a viral video and a patient suicide at two Gauteng hospitals, Briefly News reported.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News