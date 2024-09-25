The Gauteng Department of Health is one of seven departments in the province to receive an unqualified audit

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has promised that the department is committed to patient safety

The department has put in place a comprehensive strategy to reduce serious adverse events at facilities

Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko confirmed that her department is committed to patient safety. Image: @NkomoNomantu.

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, but it's still committed to turning things around.

The viral video from within the Helen Joseph Hospital and the suicide of a patient at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital has tarnished the image of healthcare within the province.

The GDoH is committed to winning back trust and has already made strides to do just that.

Department receives unqualified audit

As noted by News24, the Health Department was one of seven in the province that received an unqualified audit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An unqualified audit, or a clean audit, is the best type an entity can receive.

Social Development, Human Settlements, Roads and Transport, Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Department of Infrastructure Development also received unqualified audits.

This was confirmed by Finance and Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile.

While the DoH received a clean audit, the MEC flagged it as the only one with non-compliance in all areas.

Health MEC promises change

Having received a clean bill of health on the audit front, the GDoH is now taking steps to ensure patient safety and reduce serious adverse events at its health facilities.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, made the commitment while responding to a legislature question.

Nkomo-Ralehoko explained that her department had outlined a strategy to foster a safer healthcare environment for all patients.

As part of the comprehensive strategy, healthcare facilities will conduct self-assessments whereby facility management will do more walkabouts to identify potential risks and areas for improvement.

Disciplinary action taken against employees

Nkomo-Ralehoko also added that they were taking action against employees who were bringing the department into disrepute.

"As part of our commitment to quality improvement, we have taken disciplinary action against 29 officials from 10 health facilities.

“We are dedicated to implementing the recommendations from investigations to improve safety protocols across our facilities," she said.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko appoint as MEC

Briefly News previously reported how Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was appointed as Member of the Executive Council for Health and Wellness.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi recently shuffled up his executive team after becoming the Premier, appointing Nkomo-Ralehoko as the new MEC.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was a former MEC for Finance and e-Government and briefly served as the deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News