Panyaza Lesufi made a few changes to the Gauteng cabinet a day after being handed the keys to Gauteng

The recently elected Premier of Gauteng promised to fight corruption and the rampant crime in the province

South Africans online are sceptical about the prospect of positive changes that will directly affect them

JOHANNESBURG - Panyaza Lesufi shuffled up his executive team after being sworn in at the provincial legislature as the new Premier of Gauteng on Thursday.

He selected Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Health and Wellness. Taking over as the MEC for Economic Development is Tasneen Motara, reported Eyewitness News.

According to Business Live, Lesufi replaced David Makhura, and as the new man in charge of the economic hub of South Africa, he said his focus will be on three things. He wants to tackle crime and corruption and preserve Gauteng's economic position.

After he was elected as the seventh Premier of the Gauteng Province, the hall broke into song to mark the transition.

South Africans had mixed opinions about this major change in the province. Some believe nothing will change for the general public, and this is just a ploy to enrich a different political factor. Read a few of the comments below:

@tebogoglobal wrote:

"Congratulations to Mr Lesufi. As a citizen of Gauteng, I look forward to a thriving and progressive Gauteng under his leadership."

@bigrickyd69 asked:

"Did you guys forget that this dude spent R431m cleaning empty schools?"

@taxmustfall mentioned:

"Residents with critical thinking skills will not be able to engage with him. Because all of us critical-thinking residents of Gauteng have been blocked. So he just becomes another Premier that doesn't account to the taxpayers."

@sitholehellenm1 added:

"We, the people of Gauteng, will experience hardships under Andrek Lesufi. He is very good with words but actions, dololo."

@Thabo_Ramohapi stated:

"Congratulations to GP Premier Panyaza Lesufi. I can safely say that the legislature will be relocated to Maokeng Section, Tembisa."

@mickeydedrinker tweeted:

"Panyaza Lesufi is that guy who they used to spin the Limpopo textbook saga. I hope you haven't forgotten."

@MTariqpossible commented:

'This is like rotating the same tyres of a car, there is no difference."

